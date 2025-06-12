Rapper Silentó Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Killing His Cousin After Guilty Plea Deal

Rapper Silentó was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2021 fatal shooting of his cousin, Frederick Rooks.

The "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" hitmaker, whose real name is Ricky Lamar Hawk, pleaded guilty but mentally ill on Wednesday, June 11, in DeKalb County, Ga., on charges related to killing his family member more than four years ago.