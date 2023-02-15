Sex Symbol Raquel Welch Dies At 82-Years-Old

"Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances," Sauer continued in his statement. "The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs."

The talent manager noted that the One Million Years B.C. actress left behind two children, 61-year-old daughter Tahnee and 63-year-old son Damon, who she shared with James Westley Welch. The former couple had been married from 1959 to 1964. She was also previously married to Patrick Curtis from 1967 t0 1972, Andre Weinfeld from 1980 to 1990, and Richie Palmer from 1999 to 2008. She only had children with her first husband.

No further details on her illness have been released.