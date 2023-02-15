Sex Symbol Raquel Welch Dies At 82-Years-Old
Fantastic Voyage actress Raquel Welch has died at 82-years-old. The former sex symbol "passed away peacefully" after suffering a "brief illness," according to her manager, Steve Sauer, who confirmed her death on Wednesday, February 15.
"Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances," Sauer continued in his statement. "The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs."
The talent manager noted that the One Million Years B.C. actress left behind two children, 61-year-old daughter Tahnee and 63-year-old son Damon, who she shared with James Westley Welch. The former couple had been married from 1959 to 1964. She was also previously married to Patrick Curtis from 1967 t0 1972, Andre Weinfeld from 1980 to 1990, and Richie Palmer from 1999 to 2008. She only had children with her first husband.
No further details on her illness have been released.
Prior to her passing, Welch was not often seen out and about as she lived out the final years of her life in her Southern California home. As OK! previously reported, in September 2021, the former '60s bombshell was photographed for the first time in over two years as she visited the historic Heritage Auctions building in Beverly Hills, Calif., to look snag a few items.
The Three Musketeers star sported a casual look at the time, wearing a white shirt, black pants and wedge sandals as she browsed the building for around 45 minutes before she left.
Welch had also made a name for herself in other flicks, including 100 Rifles, The Prince and the Pauper, and she even appeared in comedy classic Legally Blonde in 2001.
Her last ever film appearance was How to Be a Latin Lover in 2017, starring alongside Salma Hayek and Eugenio Derbez.
