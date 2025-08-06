or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Raven-Symoné
OK LogoNEWS

Raven-Symoné Admits Her Ex Cheated and Got Another Woman Pregnant Before Asking Actress to Be the Godmother

Photo of Raven-Symoné.
Source: MEGA

Raven-Symoné broke up with her ex of seven years after he cheated and knocked up another woman.

Profile Image

Aug. 6 2025, Published 11:02 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Raven-Symoné shared a new shocking detail about her ex-boyfriend of seven years who cheated and got another woman pregnant.

During a guest appearance on the Tuesday, August 5, episode of "Jeff Lewis Live," the former Disney Channel star admitted her ex not only knocked another girl up during their relationship — but proceeded to ask Symoné to be the baby's godmother.

The confession came after radio host Jeff Lewis asked the That's So Raven actress about her "past relationships," specifically mentioning one that lasted "seven years" with "a man."

Article continues below advertisement

Raven-Symoné's Ex Asked Her to Be Godmother of His Mistress' Baby

Image of the actress admitted her 'well-known' ex was unfaithful.
Source: MEGA

The actress admitted her 'well-known' ex was unfaithful.

"And he stepped outside of the relationship, is that correct?" Lewis asked, to which Symoné replied: "That's a nice way to put it, yes."

Confirming he "got another woman pregnant," Symoné was then peppered with questions about whether the ex was "someone famous."

"Um, in our community, he's pretty well known. Like in the community that he works in, yeah. He's pretty..." she explained before pausing to note she "wasn't expecting" questions about that situation.

After Lewis apologized for pressing, Symoné said it was "OK" and that she just hadn't "talked about it in a while."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Raven-Symoné's ex asked her to be the godmother of his baby after cheating and getting another girl pregnant.
Source: SiriusXM/YouTube

Raven-Symoné's ex asked her to be the godmother of his baby after cheating and getting another girl pregnant.

The Cheetah Girls actress' wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday — who was also present for the radio interview — chimed in with some humor, asking: "When you found out, what did you do? I drove my key into the side of his pretty little souped up four wheel drive."

"He didn't have a car," Symoné snubbed, noting: "We were together for a really long time and he got another girl pregnant. And the best part of it was he asked me to be the godmother of the kid. And we're still in communication now."

"He's been through a lot. So there's, you know, nothing but love and respect for all that he's gone through in his family. But he still talks about it all the time. Dumba---," Symoné concluded.

MORE ON:
Raven-Symoné

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Raven-Symoné Celebrates 5 Years of Marriage to Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday

Image of Raven-Symoné married Miranda Pearman-Maday in 2020.
Source: MEGA

Raven-Symoné married Miranda Pearman-Maday in 2020.

While Symoné didn't disclose the individuals name — in part due to many NDAs she's admittedly signed — the Raven's Home star has since moved on with her wife, whom she tied the knot with in 2020.

Symoné and Pearman-Maday aren't shy to show off their romance publicly, and even co-host the podcast "It's Tea Time" together.

Image of the couple celebrated five years of marriage back in June.
Source: MEGA

The couple celebrated five years of marriage back in June.

Back in June, Symoné uploaded a sweet tribute via Instagram in honor of the lovebirds' fifth wedding anniversary.

"Five years. What time has given us is only measured by the love and growth we share. Hugs to sides-eyes to kisses and snuggles to space we have tackled monsters and celebrated the wins. 80 more to go, ready set go. Love you babe," her post was captioned.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.