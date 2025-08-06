NEWS Raven-Symoné Admits Her Ex Cheated and Got Another Woman Pregnant Before Asking Actress to Be the Godmother Source: MEGA Raven-Symoné broke up with her ex of seven years after he cheated and knocked up another woman. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 6 2025, Published 11:02 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Raven-Symoné shared a new shocking detail about her ex-boyfriend of seven years who cheated and got another woman pregnant. During a guest appearance on the Tuesday, August 5, episode of "Jeff Lewis Live," the former Disney Channel star admitted her ex not only knocked another girl up during their relationship — but proceeded to ask Symoné to be the baby's godmother. The confession came after radio host Jeff Lewis asked the That's So Raven actress about her "past relationships," specifically mentioning one that lasted "seven years" with "a man."

Article continues below advertisement

Raven-Symoné's Ex Asked Her to Be Godmother of His Mistress' Baby

Source: MEGA The actress admitted her 'well-known' ex was unfaithful.

"And he stepped outside of the relationship, is that correct?" Lewis asked, to which Symoné replied: "That's a nice way to put it, yes." Confirming he "got another woman pregnant," Symoné was then peppered with questions about whether the ex was "someone famous." "Um, in our community, he's pretty well known. Like in the community that he works in, yeah. He's pretty..." she explained before pausing to note she "wasn't expecting" questions about that situation. After Lewis apologized for pressing, Symoné said it was "OK" and that she just hadn't "talked about it in a while."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SiriusXM/YouTube Raven-Symoné's ex asked her to be the godmother of his baby after cheating and getting another girl pregnant.

The Cheetah Girls actress' wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday — who was also present for the radio interview — chimed in with some humor, asking: "When you found out, what did you do? I drove my key into the side of his pretty little souped up four wheel drive." "He didn't have a car," Symoné snubbed, noting: "We were together for a really long time and he got another girl pregnant. And the best part of it was he asked me to be the godmother of the kid. And we're still in communication now." "He's been through a lot. So there's, you know, nothing but love and respect for all that he's gone through in his family. But he still talks about it all the time. Dumba---," Symoné concluded.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Raven-Symoné Celebrates 5 Years of Marriage to Wife Miranda Pearman-Maday

Source: MEGA Raven-Symoné married Miranda Pearman-Maday in 2020.

While Symoné didn't disclose the individuals name — in part due to many NDAs she's admittedly signed — the Raven's Home star has since moved on with her wife, whom she tied the knot with in 2020. Symoné and Pearman-Maday aren't shy to show off their romance publicly, and even co-host the podcast "It's Tea Time" together.

Source: MEGA The couple celebrated five years of marriage back in June.