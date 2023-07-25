Raven-Symoné Admits She Has Psychic Visions Like Her 'That's So Raven' Character: It's 'Weird'
Raven-Symoné may be far removed from her time as a Disney Channel star, but she is still tied to her famous character on That's So Raven for one unusual reason.
The former child star revealed on the Sunday, July 23, episode of "The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda" that she also has certain psychic abilities like her character Raven Baxter.
“I do have moments where I really will just stare and I will see a scene that is happening to me or that is going to happen to me in another dimension and I’m like, ‘Yo, this is weird,'” the actress, 37, revealed, adding: “There will be a time when I’m walking and I’ll trip over nothing."
Clarifying that she can't directly see into the future, Symoné explained she's had moments of déjà vu since the age of 7, crediting the help of "spirit guides" for her unique experiences.
“The way we connect is through our trauma,” the Raven's Home star elaborated. “Meditation just allowed my spirit guides to help me and even to this day that can happen.”
The topic was brought up on her and wife Miranda Pearman-Maday's podcast during a game of "Spin the Wheel" while they were joined by special guest Keke Palmer. After the wheel landed on the word "psychic," Symoné revealed: “I believe in psychics."
“I believe actually humans have the ability in their brain to tap into energy fields that allow for truth to connect when you know how to translate it correctly," she continued, emphasizing that she doesn't believe fortune tellers are in the same category as psychics.
The Cheetah Girls alum said: “If you sit me down and somebody’s like, ‘Look into my crystal ball,’ I’m gonna be like, ‘Give me my money back.’ But I do believe there is natural auras that hold the experiences of all of our people."
Symoné played Raven Baxton on the hit show that followed the life of a teenage psychic from 2003-2007. That's So Raven was rebooted in 2017 with the release of Raven's Home.
