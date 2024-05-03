OK Magazine
Raven-Symoné Claps Back at Trolls Sending Wife Miranda Maday 'Disrespectful' Death Threats: 'Stop It'

raven wife
Source: MEGA
By:

May 3 2024, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

Raven-Symoné is defending her wife!

On Thursday, May 2, the That’s So Raven star and her wife, Miranda Maday, addressed the criticism she’s been receiving after revealing she didn’t grow up watching her now-wife on TV.

Source: @ravensymone/TikTok

“Please stop with the death threats and miss information [sic] about @miranda ... Its grown to a place that is completely disrespectful and out of control. Haters will hate and by all means do you boo boo HOWEVER do not spread lies and threaten my wife, marriage, or her character. I chose her and all of her…. Stop,” the Disney Channel alum penned alongside a clip of herself and the blonde beauty.

In the footage, the actress said, "I'm here with Miranda, my wife, to tell you to stop it in the comments and stop with the death threats in her DMs. It is disrespectful to her and in turn disrespectful to me. Stop it."

Symoné and Maday tied the knot in 2020 after meeting in 2015.

raven symone
Source: MEGA

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday tied the knot in 2020.

Maday then chimed in, noting the hate has "really become wild."

"I never have once said that I did not know who Raven was. I only have ever said that I did not grow up watching That's So Raven," Maday explained. "I did not watch her as a child. But since getting married and meeting her in 2015, I have seen the majority of her work."

She then gushed over how "endlessly talented" her wife is and claimed she deserves an Emmy for her work at Disney.

"I'm receiving so much hate for something that is really just a spiral of misinformation," Maday continued.

raven wife
Source: MEGA

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday met at a West Hollywood karaoke bar.

Raven-Symoné
Symoné concluded, "For all the blue checks out they're acting like trolls, sit down. Thank you, no need."

The backlash against Maday began after she and Symoné went on the “Bottoms Up With Fannita podcast in April.

raven wife
Source: MEGA

Raven-Symoné starred in 'That's So Raven.'

"I'm married to her and the fact that I didn't watch the show was something that Raven appreciated," the 36-year-old said of the 38-year-old.

Maday claimed she was "too old" to watch That’s So Raven when it first came out in 2003, sharing, "My sister who is five years younger than me watched That's So Raven, loved That's So Raven, and now that I've seen all of it, I love That's So Raven."

Source: OK!

In February, Symoné raved about how the children’s show has become her legacy.

"We had such a good time on that show," Symoné told ET. "I was the youngest Black female to have a show named after her and never wanted to leave Disney after that, honestly. I learned so much… It's in its own little time capsule. I can't say anything bad about it."

