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Ray J Claims He's Slept With Over 12,500 Women in Shocking Podcast Revelation

pic of Ray J.
Source: MEGA

Ray J claimed he's slept with over 12,500 women in a crazy confession.

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June 1 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Ray J has reportedly claimed that he has slept with 12,500 women. The 45-year-old singer made this astonishing assertion during his appearance on Cam Newton’sFunky Friday” podcast. He revealed that he celebrated his 10,000th encounter with a grand party.

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image of Ray J made a shocking claim on a podcast that he has slept with 12,500 women.
Source: Cam Newton/YouTube

Ray J made a shocking claim on a podcast that he has slept with 12,500 women.

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“We did a celebration, [adult entertainment venue] Booby Trap celebrated my 10,000th,” Ray J stated.

“I had about 400 or 500 girls that I f----- with, came through, supported, it was a massive parade.”

Newton, intrigued, sought clarification on the number of different partners, to which Ray J responded that he had indeed “10,000 different people,” later raising the figure to 12,500.

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Source: Cam Newton/YouTube
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image of The rapper said he even celebrated reaching 10,000 encounters with a large party at an adult entertainment venue.
Source: Cam Newton/YouTube

The rapper said he even celebrated reaching 10,000 encounters with a large party at an adult entertainment venue.

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Newton calculated that such a claim would imply Ray J averaged over one and a half women a day for 30 years.

“Yeah, the math is different ’cause when we’re on tour, we’re thinking five to ten a day,” Ray J explained.

Despite Newton's skepticism, Ray J stood firm in his assertion.

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image of The singer explained that his lifestyle included multiple partners while touring over the years.
Source: MEGA

The singer explained that his lifestyle included multiple partners while touring over the years.

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He also conveyed that he has now limited his romantic encounters, stating, “I can only f--- a thousand more b------.”

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In a previous podcast appearance on “BagFuel” in November 2025, Ray J discussed celebrating his 10,000th milestone.

“Here’s what’s crazy. I just did the big celebration. They did the whole confetti at Booby Trap,” he noted.

“I was celebrating 10,000 bodies.”

He also mentioned that his total might be “probably like 11,900… I don’t know if that’s for sure, but I know it reached 10 once I got all the way there.”

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image of Ray J insisted his numbers are accurate.
Source: Bagfuel/YouTube

Ray J insisted his numbers are accurate.

Ray J’s recent comments about his health have also raised concerns among fans. In January, he suggested he doesn’t have much longer to live, stating, “2027 is definitely a wrap for me.”

He expressed worries about his lifestyle choices, saying, “I shouldn’t have went this hard, bro.”

He emphasized that his family would be cared for after his passing.

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