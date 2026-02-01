or
Ray J Shares 'Miracle' Health Update After 'Almost Dying' From Heart Issues

Photo of Ray J
Source: MEGA

Singer Ray J shared an optimistic update after 'almost dying' due to heart issues, explaining that a recent 'session' with a doctor 'did miracles.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 31 2026, Published 7:19 p.m. ET

Ray J is on the mend after "almost dying" following a recent hospitalization.

The "One Wish" singer (real name: William Raymond Norwood Jr.), 45, said he was "alright" amid his recent health issues in a video obtained by a news outlet on Friday, January 30.

Ray J's Doctor 'Did Miracles' Amid Health Concerns

Photo of Ray J was 'feeling better' after revealing he almost died due to heart issues.
Source: MEGA

Ray J was 'feeling better' after revealing he almost died due to heart issues.

"I feel better today," the musician said as he walked down the street alongside his manager.

His manager added, "He had a session with a doctor, who did miracles."

Ray J Said He Had Months to Live

Photo of Ray J revealed he was recently hospitalized for pneumonia.
Source: MEGA

Ray J revealed he was recently hospitalized for pneumonia.

The "What I Need" singer made headlines earlier this week when he revealed he was hospitalized for pneumonia, which left his heart "only beating 25 percent."

"My health is not OK," Ray J said in a video shared via Instagram on January 25. "So I thank everybody for supporting and praying for me through everything I've been in the hospital."

Ray J

Ray J Didn't Think He'd Make it to 2027

Photo of Ray J confessed he wasn't confident he'd make it to 2027.
Source: MEGA

Ray J confessed he wasn't confident he'd make it to 2027.

Days later, the rapper revealed a grim outlook on his current state of health, admitting he didn't think he'd still be alive in 2027.

"2027 is definitely a wrap for me," Ray J said during an Instagram livestream on January 27, before pointing to his heart. "This is black. This is, like, done."

The rapper could need a pacemaker or defibrillator, but he won't know for sure until he sees his doctor in two weeks.

He said that his lifestyle took a toll on his health, adding that his condition became so severe he "almost died" during his recent hospitalization.

Ray J Recalled Drinking '3 or 4 Bottles' Per Night

Photo of Ray J explained how his lifestyle has effected his health.
Source: MEGA

Ray J explained how his lifestyle has effected his health.

"I f----- up," Ray J explained. "I think I thought I had more weight. I thought I was big so I could handle all the alcohol, I could handle all the Adderall, I could handle all the drugs—but I couldn't. It curved my time here."

The For the Love of Ray J star said that before his recent health crisis, he was drinking "like four or five bottles a day" and taking "10 Addys."

"My baby mama gonna be straight, my kids gonna be straight. If they wanna spend all the money, they can spend it," he said, directly mentioning his longtime on-again, off-again partner, Princess Love. "I did my part here. And d---, when it's all done, burn me, don't bury me."

