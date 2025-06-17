or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Joe Biden
OK LogoNEWS

Joe Biden Was 'Kind, Joyful and Present' When Meeting The Reacher's Alan Ritchson on Set, Actor Reveals: Photos

Photos of Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and Alan Ritchson
Source: @alanritchson/instagram

Joe and Hunter Biden had a Hollywood moment.

By:

June 17 2025, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

The cast and crew of The Reacher had the surprise of a lifetime when they began filming an episode in Philadelphia on Monday, June 16, as none other than President Joe Biden was in the area with son Hunter Biden.

According to a report, the Amazon Prime show was shooting at Parc restaurant, where the Bidens were enjoying breakfast.

Article continues below advertisement

Alan Ritchson Raves Over Meeting Joe and Hunter Biden

joe biden kind joyful and present meeting the reacher alan ritchson photos
Source: @alanritchson/instagram

'The Reacher' star Alan Ritchson said it was 'a privilege and honor to meet the Biden family.'

Star Alan Ritchson uploaded video footage and photos from the unexpected encounter and gushed over meeting the father-son duo.

"So our Reacher set got in the way of these legends. Was a privilege and honor to meet the Biden family," the actor raved. "They couldn’t have been more lovely. Kind, joyful, gracious and present."

Article continues below advertisement

"We chatted briefly about simple stuff, like string theory and quantum entanglement. Then Joe beat me at arm wrestling," he quipped. "All in a day’s work."

The social media post showed the trio posing together, Joe giving the actor a pat on the chest and the former POTUS shaking hands with the lead star.

The politician didn't comment on the upload but did give it a "like."

Alan's words seemed to be hitting back at other people's claims that Joe was experiencing a "cognitive decline" toward the end of his presidency.

Article continues below advertisement

The Entire Crew Was 'Cheering' for the Former POTUS

MORE ON:
Joe Biden

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

joe biden kind joyful and present meeting the reacher alan ritchson photos
Source: @alanritchson/instagram

The actor joked that the president beat him in an arm werestling match.

Photographer Hugh E. Dillion told a news outlet that the situation "was just something very bizarre that I never could have imagined, both things were happening at the same time."

Hugh said he was watching a scene film when black SUVs came onto the street.

"Out walked these men, that I thought they were actors, but then the entire cast and crew started clapping and cheering," he spilled. "Then someone said, 'We love you, Joe, we love you!'"

"I thought it was the end of the scene — that they were wrapping for the day," he confessed. "And no, it was, you know, Joe Biden decided he needed some breakfast at Parc Rittenhouse."

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Biden's Cancer Battle

joe biden kind joyful and present meeting the reacher alan ritchson photos
Source: mega

Joe Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The former commander in chief has been relaxing lately, as it was announced last month that he was diagnosed with "prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone."

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," the official message from his team continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe then made his own statement and shared a new selfie alongside wife Jill Biden.

"Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places," he captioned his Instagram post. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.