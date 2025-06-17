Joe Biden Was 'Kind, Joyful and Present' When Meeting The Reacher's Alan Ritchson on Set, Actor Reveals: Photos

According to a report , the Amazon Prime show was shooting at Parc restaurant, where the Bidens were enjoying breakfast.

The cast and crew of The Reacher had the surprise of a lifetime when they began filming an episode in Philadelphia on Monday, June 16, as none other than President Joe Biden was in the area with son Hunter Biden .

'The Reacher' star Alan Ritchson said it was 'a privilege and honor to meet the Biden family.'

"So our Reacher set got in the way of these legends. Was a privilege and honor to meet the Biden family," the actor raved. "They couldn’t have been more lovely. Kind, joyful, gracious and present."

Star Alan Ritchson uploaded video footage and photos from the unexpected encounter and gushed over meeting the father-son duo.

Alan's words seemed to be hitting back at other people's claims that Joe was experiencing a "cognitive decline" toward the end of his presidency.

The politician didn't comment on the upload but did give it a "like."

The social media post showed the trio posing together, Joe giving the actor a pat on the chest and the former POTUS shaking hands with the lead star.

"We chatted briefly about simple stuff, like string theory and quantum entanglement. Then Joe beat me at arm wrestling," he quipped. "All in a day’s work."

The actor joked that the president beat him in an arm werestling match.

Photographer Hugh E. Dillion told a news outlet that the situation "was just something very bizarre that I never could have imagined, both things were happening at the same time."

Hugh said he was watching a scene film when black SUVs came onto the street.

"Out walked these men, that I thought they were actors, but then the entire cast and crew started clapping and cheering," he spilled. "Then someone said, 'We love you, Joe, we love you!'"

"I thought it was the end of the scene — that they were wrapping for the day," he confessed. "And no, it was, you know, Joe Biden decided he needed some breakfast at Parc Rittenhouse."