Joe Biden Was 'Kind, Joyful and Present' When Meeting The Reacher's Alan Ritchson on Set, Actor Reveals: Photos
The cast and crew of The Reacher had the surprise of a lifetime when they began filming an episode in Philadelphia on Monday, June 16, as none other than President Joe Biden was in the area with son Hunter Biden.
According to a report, the Amazon Prime show was shooting at Parc restaurant, where the Bidens were enjoying breakfast.
Alan Ritchson Raves Over Meeting Joe and Hunter Biden
Star Alan Ritchson uploaded video footage and photos from the unexpected encounter and gushed over meeting the father-son duo.
"So our Reacher set got in the way of these legends. Was a privilege and honor to meet the Biden family," the actor raved. "They couldn’t have been more lovely. Kind, joyful, gracious and present."
"We chatted briefly about simple stuff, like string theory and quantum entanglement. Then Joe beat me at arm wrestling," he quipped. "All in a day’s work."
The social media post showed the trio posing together, Joe giving the actor a pat on the chest and the former POTUS shaking hands with the lead star.
The politician didn't comment on the upload but did give it a "like."
Alan's words seemed to be hitting back at other people's claims that Joe was experiencing a "cognitive decline" toward the end of his presidency.
The Entire Crew Was 'Cheering' for the Former POTUS
- 'Refreshed' Joe Biden Looks 'So Healthy' in Shocking Photo Alongside Wife Jill and Kandi Burruss During NYC Outing: 'That's Crazy!'
- Hunter Biden & Wife Melissa Cohen Spotted Visiting California Urgent Care As Legal Woes Mount
- Joe Biden's Doctor Dr. Kevin O'Connor Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Donald Trump Ally Ronny Jackson: 'Very Immature'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Photographer Hugh E. Dillion told a news outlet that the situation "was just something very bizarre that I never could have imagined, both things were happening at the same time."
Hugh said he was watching a scene film when black SUVs came onto the street.
"Out walked these men, that I thought they were actors, but then the entire cast and crew started clapping and cheering," he spilled. "Then someone said, 'We love you, Joe, we love you!'"
"I thought it was the end of the scene — that they were wrapping for the day," he confessed. "And no, it was, you know, Joe Biden decided he needed some breakfast at Parc Rittenhouse."
Joe Biden's Cancer Battle
The former commander in chief has been relaxing lately, as it was announced last month that he was diagnosed with "prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone."
"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management," the official message from his team continued.
Joe then made his own statement and shared a new selfie alongside wife Jill Biden.
"Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places," he captioned his Instagram post. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support."