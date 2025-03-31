PHOTOS 'Reacher' Hunk Alan Ritchson Shows Off Muscles and Tattoos During Shirtless Run With His Wife: Photos Source: MEGA 'Reacher' actor Alan Ritchson showed off his impressive physique while running in Australia with wife Catherine.

Alan Ritchson is totally ripped! On Sunday, March 30, the Reacher star went shirtless for a run in Australia, allowing his buff biceps, ripped abs and multiple tattoos to be put on full display.

The actor, 42, wore nothing but a pair of black shorts for the outing and occasionally put on a backward baseball cap. Ritchson, who had his airpods in for the jog, was joined by wife Catherine Ritchson, 41, whom he married back in 2006. After the two worked up a sweat, Catherine took off her purple top and walked along the shallow edge of the ocean alongside her man wearing a black sports bra, matching leggings, beige baseball cap and sunglasses.

Alan recently revealed his lotus tattoo is dedicated to his wife, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "She’s the flower, I’m undoubtedly the mud." He also has three separate tattoos for each of their sons. "Tattoos, I realized, are very much an opportunity for me to tell my story and the things that matter most to me: family, the story of my wife and our connection, what loyalty means to me, faith," the Blue Mountain State alum spilled.

Another image is of the Greek tragedy and comedy masks. "This right here, is as close as I’ll get to a personal identity. It has a dual meaning for me in the extremes — the happy, the sad, the ups and the downs — as somebody who lives with bipolar and ADHD on a daily basis. Being bipolar has wreaked havoc on my life many, many times," he confessed. "I would wish it away if I could, but it’s so much a part of who I am now that I should celebrate it a little or, at least, accept it."

"Mental health is an everyday conversation for me," he shared. "I was just texting my psychiatrist on the way over here for my daily check-in, and she asked, ‘How are you?’ I was, like, ‘I’m great!’ That, to her, is not always a good sign. ‘Are you really? Too great?'" Speaking of mental health struggles, the TV hunk admitted he experimented with MDMA after a rough patch.

"I had never done drugs but I was truly, like, ‘Well, I might kill myself tomorrow, what do I have to lose?’ So, I did it," he recalled. "I swear to God, the biggest light bulb went off, and it rewired my brain in the best way. MDMA is a proven therapy to treat PTSD in veterans, and it’s something that can work in cognitive therapy settings."

