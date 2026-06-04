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Dorit Kemsley Blasts ‘Face Transplant’ Rumors as She Sets Record Straight on Past Plastic Surgeries

Photo of Dorit Kemsley
Source: MEGA

Dorit Kemsley cleared up long-standing rumors regarding whether she's went under the knife.

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June 4 2026, Updated 7:14 p.m. ET

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The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley finally addressed persistent speculation about which plastic surgery procedures she's undergone over the years.

"One of the longest-running storylines about me has nothing to do with friendships or feuds. It’s about plastic surgery," Kemsley, 49, wrote in her memoir, Unburdened, which hit bookshelves on June 2.

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Dorit Kemsley Addressed Plastic Surgery Speculation

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Photo of Dorit Kemsley blasted rumors that she's gotten a 'face transplant.'
Source: MEGA

Dorit Kemsley blasted rumors that she's gotten a 'face transplant.'

"Apparently, depending on the week, I’ve had everything from a nose job to cheek implants to a chin implant to a full facial reconstruction," the reality TV alum continued. "I’ve even heard 'face transplant.' Creative."

Kemsley made her Bravo debut on Season 7 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2016. Though the Beverly Beach founder understood the public's fascination with celebrities and cosmetic procedures, she has grown frustrated with the speculation being treated as reality.

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Dorit Kemsley Revealed Why Plastic Surgery Rumors Bother Her

Photo of Dorit Kemsley revealed she gets 'frustrated' when speak about plastic surgery rumors like they're 'facts.'
Source: MEGA

Dorit Kemsley revealed she gets 'frustrated' when the public speaks about plastic surgery rumors like they're 'facts.'

"People don’t say, 'Maybe she’s had something done.' They say it like a fact," she continued. "Like they were in the operating room holding my hand. At this point, some people speak about my alleged surgeries with such authority I half expect them to send me my own post-op instructions."

Kemsley went on to clarify exactly which procedures she has and hasn't undergone.

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Dorit Kemsley Confirms Which Plastic Surgery She's Undergone

Photo of Dorit Kemsley has been open about having a b---- augmentation in the past.
Source: MEGA

Dorit Kemsley has been open about having a b---- augmentation in the past.

"For the record: no nose job. No facelift. No chin implant. No cheek implants. No reconstructive anything," she said. "I’ve been very open about having my b-----s done. I never hid that. So I always found it odd that people assume I would admit to one surgery and lie about another. What would be the difference?"

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum confirmed that she's had Botox, fillers and veneers.

Kemsley recounted seeking a risky Instagram Live session when she asked a top Beverly Hills surgeon to weigh in on her nose, aiming to shut down persistent nose job rumors.

Dorit Kemsley Hasn't Shut Down Future Plastic Surgery

Photo of Dorit Kemsley and her estranged husband, Paul 'PK' Kemsley announced their split in May 2024.
Source: MEGA

Dorit Kemsley and her estranged husband, Paul 'PK' Kemsley, announced their split in May 2024.

"A man I had only just met—and asked him, on camera, if he could tell whether someone had had a rhinoplasty just by looking," she recounted. "He said yes. So I had him examine my nose live. His conclusion? No signs of surgery. Was I surprised? Not remotely."

Kemsley has always favored enhancing her natural features rather than altering them completely, though she hasn't ruled out a possible surgery in the future.

"I’m not dogmatic about it," she concluded. "I’m sure I’ll wake up one day and say, 'Okay—it’s time.' And if that day comes and you ask me, I won’t pretend otherwise. Until then, I’m perfectly content aging into my own features."

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