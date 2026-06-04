Dorit Kemsley Blasts ‘Face Transplant’ Rumors as She Sets Record Straight on Past Plastic Surgeries
June 4 2026, Updated 7:14 p.m. ET
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley finally addressed persistent speculation about which plastic surgery procedures she's undergone over the years.
"One of the longest-running storylines about me has nothing to do with friendships or feuds. It’s about plastic surgery," Kemsley, 49, wrote in her memoir, Unburdened, which hit bookshelves on June 2.
Dorit Kemsley Addressed Plastic Surgery Speculation
"Apparently, depending on the week, I’ve had everything from a nose job to cheek implants to a chin implant to a full facial reconstruction," the reality TV alum continued. "I’ve even heard 'face transplant.' Creative."
Kemsley made her Bravo debut on Season 7 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2016. Though the Beverly Beach founder understood the public's fascination with celebrities and cosmetic procedures, she has grown frustrated with the speculation being treated as reality.
Dorit Kemsley Revealed Why Plastic Surgery Rumors Bother Her
"People don’t say, 'Maybe she’s had something done.' They say it like a fact," she continued. "Like they were in the operating room holding my hand. At this point, some people speak about my alleged surgeries with such authority I half expect them to send me my own post-op instructions."
Kemsley went on to clarify exactly which procedures she has and hasn't undergone.
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Dorit Kemsley Confirms Which Plastic Surgery She's Undergone
"For the record: no nose job. No facelift. No chin implant. No cheek implants. No reconstructive anything," she said. "I’ve been very open about having my b-----s done. I never hid that. So I always found it odd that people assume I would admit to one surgery and lie about another. What would be the difference?"
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum confirmed that she's had Botox, fillers and veneers.
Kemsley recounted seeking a risky Instagram Live session when she asked a top Beverly Hills surgeon to weigh in on her nose, aiming to shut down persistent nose job rumors.
Dorit Kemsley Hasn't Shut Down Future Plastic Surgery
"A man I had only just met—and asked him, on camera, if he could tell whether someone had had a rhinoplasty just by looking," she recounted. "He said yes. So I had him examine my nose live. His conclusion? No signs of surgery. Was I surprised? Not remotely."
Kemsley has always favored enhancing her natural features rather than altering them completely, though she hasn't ruled out a possible surgery in the future.
"I’m not dogmatic about it," she concluded. "I’m sure I’ll wake up one day and say, 'Okay—it’s time.' And if that day comes and you ask me, I won’t pretend otherwise. Until then, I’m perfectly content aging into my own features."