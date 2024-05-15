Lisa Vanderpump Jokes Dorit Kemsley 'Had a Head Transplant' Amid Plastic Surgery Rumors
Lisa Vanderpump hinted at the ongoing rumors that Dorit Kemsley has gone under the knife more times than she's admitted.
During the Tuesday, May 14, installment of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen recalled a moment from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when the wealthy restaurateur cut Kemsley's head out of a 2018 magazine photoshoot.
"No, she actually had a head transplant, because her face doesn’t look anything like it did when she started [the show]," Vanderpump quipped to the Bravo exec. "So I thought, ‘I’ll cut it off, because I don’t know what this head is gonna look like.’"
Despite the swirling rumors, Kemsley publicly stated in a 2021 social media post that she had not gotten surgery except from a b---- augmentation.
"It drives me crazy when people say I’ve had plastic surgery on my face," she wrote in her Instagram Story at the time. "I’ve done filler and Botox and I work with masterful makeup artists who can transform your face."
"If I ever decide to do plastic surgery, I promise I will happily share it," she concluded.
The 47-year-old isn't only battling gossip about her face, but also about her relationship. As OK! previously reported, Dorit and husband Paul "PK" Kemsley announced their separation after nine years of marriage.
"We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together," she said of her 10-year-old son, Jagger, and 8-year-old daughter, Phoenix. "To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children."
Later in the episode, Lisa told the Bravo host it's "sad" the couple made the decision to split and said she hoped they would be able to "work it out."
As for if she'd been aware of their marital problems, the 63-year-old admitted, "I haven’t watched the show –– contrary to what many of the cast members say –– but I do have a mutual friend, and, well, a few mutual friends actually with PK."
"I kind of heard from the hotel that he was staying in for many months that they’ve been separated for quite a long time on and off, backwards and forwards," she added. "So no, it didn’t surprise me."