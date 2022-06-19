Mention It All! 'The Real Housewives' Franchise's Most Outspoken Cast Members: Photos

As she once said, "Don't hustle the hustler!" Even when she's not mixing it up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna makes sure her thoughts are very well known on social media and never fails to call people out.

Amidst her alleged feud with costar Kathy Hilton, the Rinna Beauty founder said in a sneak peak for the upcoming season, “You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours,” Rinna said ratting out Hilton. “I’m sorry, Kathy, you’re not gonna get away with it.”