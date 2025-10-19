Shocking Salaries Unveiled: What 'Real Housewives' Stars Really Make

Article continues below advertisement

The Real Housewives franchise has become a hallmark of reality television, synonymous with drama and, if you're fortunate, hefty paychecks. Ever since The Real Housewives of Orange County debuted in March 2006, fans have been eager to learn how much their favorite cast members rake in each year. "We never really talk about contracts and money," Andy Cohen shared with Entertainment Tonight. "That's usually just a line we don't really love to talk about. People are curious though." Although the ladies spin tales of wild dinner parties and extravagant cast trips, many have remained tight-lipped about their earnings while living their best lives for Bravo cameras. Over the years, some cast members have pulled back the curtain on their financials. Here's a look at what a few Bravo stars have revealed.

Teddi Mellencamp

"The longer that you're on The Housewives, the more money you're going to make," Teddi Mellencamp, the former star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, stated in an August episode of "The Jamie Kern Lima Show." "You know that there's a standard. You hit five years, you hit six years, you hit whatever it may be. I think there's that aspect to it, too." When Jamie Kern Lima probed about whether "everyone [gets] paid the same based on years," Mellencamp hesitated. "I'm not allowed to say," she admitted. "I can say that all first season Housewives are paid the same. The people that say, 'Oh, I got offered $10 million to be on season 1 of the Real Housewives.' I'm like, 'No, you didn't. You didn't. No one did.' Season 1 Housewives, we were all paid the same."

Bethenny Frankel

In a May 2023 Instagram video, Bethenny Frankel explained her reluctance to discuss her Real Housewives salary, stating, "Bravo was a partner, and I never ever rat out anything that I do with my partners. … No one knows." She elaborated, "Season 1, you're all paid a certain amount and for additional episodes, you get more money. Then we came back Season 2 and it already … they have you locked in. There's a percentage increase but you always can negotiate because you have the leverage of not wanting to come back. … This is where everybody gets different." Talking about her return to Real Housewives of New York City for season 7, Frankel noted in an Us Weekly August cover story, "When I was going back to Housewives, I asked for anything I wanted. They asked me what I wanted. I asked for it. I got it. My contract was anything I wanted to the days I wanted to shoot, the hours I wanted to shoot, the way I wanted to shoot, the money I wanted to get. I had a very cushy contract."

Joe Giudice

In an August episode of his daughter Gia Giudice's "Casual Chaos" podcast, Joe Giudice lifted the veil on what he claims his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, earned during her first season of Real Housewives of New Jersey. "We got paid nothing the first season. I'll even say, it was like $25,000," he alleged. "I mean, it was ridiculous, but whatever." Joe added, "I think the first year, we had that big party in my great room. I think that show cost me $150,000 the first year."

Brandi Glanville

During a July interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed her earnings while filming. "My first year I was a friend of, so I think I made $16,000," Brandi Glanville shared, later confirming her second season salary was $136,000. "I was making more money. And it would have bumped up to a lot more money if I came back."

Stephanie Hollman

