What Is Brandi Glanville's Net Worth? See How the Controversial Reality TV Star Made Her Money
Brandi Glanville has raked in the reality television cash!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, first stepped on the scene during the second season of the hit Bravo show. However, her ventures into other shows like Traitors, Celebrity Big Brother and Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip have made her an entertainment staple.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Glanville is currently valued at $5 million, made largely for her on-camera antics.
The blonde beauty made $18,000 for appearing as a "friend of" during her first season on RHOBH. In Season 3, Glanville was brought on as a full-time cast member, where she reportedly made $175,000 per year.
After the mother-of-two was fired after three seasons on the series, she appeared in shows like Celebrity Apprentice, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition with her father, Guy Glanville and My Kitchen Rules, amongst many others.
Glanville has also written two books, Drinking and Tweeting: And Other Brandi Blunders and Drinking and Dating: P.S. Social Media Is Ruining Romance.
Despite racking in the dough from her work on television, the outspoken star may have to shell out her money on hiring attorneys after Caroline Manzo made shocking allegations about Glanville in her lawsuit against Bravo. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star alleged the former model allegedly touched her without her consent while filming a new season of RHUGT.
"I feel like I spent a year already and not working. Now it’s the new year and I have a lot of good things happening. My friends found me a job overseas. I’m not going to say what it is… and now that the news came out, I can’t do it," Glanville recently admitted on an episode of her podcast.
"It gives me so much anxiety and I think that’s why I've had the flare ups this past week. I’m all clenched up. I’m a mess. My health is really f-----" she continued. "I’ve done all I can. I've gone to seven doctors, and I was in the hospital for few days. I thought that it was fixed and then when Caroline served the lawsuit — gosh, I can’t even talk about it!"
Due to Glanville being dropped by many of her jobs due to the scandal, she got on OnlyFans to help her out.
"At the time I was like, being desperate and then when I got on it — I’m really feeling my sexual being at 51. Mine have bunions and they are not good, but we got some money from my feet. I had to do it because my face was swollen and I could only do feet pictures," she explained.