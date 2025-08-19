REALITY TV NEWS Joe Giudice Reveals Ex-Wife Teresa's 'Ridiculous' 'RHONJ' Season 1 Salary Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram; @joe.giudice/Instagram Joe Giudice revealed Teresa Giudice earned just $25K during 'RHONJ' Season 1 and reflected on regrets about airing their legal battles on TV. OK! Staff Aug. 19 2025, Published 9:05 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Giudice dropped a bombshell about his ex-wife Teresa Giudice's salary, revealing she earned a mere $25,000 during the first season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. In fact, he claimed that the amount was so low he actually lost money that year. "I think the first year, we had that big party in my great room," Joe recalled during an episode of his daughter Gia's "Casual Chaos" podcast. "I think that show cost me $150,000 the first year."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram; @joe.giudice/Instagram Joe Giudice made the revelation about Teresa on their daughter Gia's podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

He continued, "We got paid nothing the first season. I'll even say, it was like $25,000. I mean, it was ridiculous, but whatever." Gia, 24, chimed in, explaining that it's common for reality stars to earn low salaries initially before building their brand and boosting their income as the show progresses. "When you're throwing parties and stuff like that, especially for the first season, you're putting in more money than you're actually getting out of it," she said. "Then obviously, you grow and make your way and make your name."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram Teresa Giudice's legal trials were displayed on 'RHONJ,' which Gia got candid about.

Article continues below advertisement

The father-daughter duo reminisced about letting viewers in on their family dynamic. "Our lives were on full display. The good and the bad. So, mom was literally filmed leaving our home from jail. The show was on pause until she came home," Gia explained, referencing Teresa's 11-month incarceration in 2015 for bankruptcy fraud and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @joe.giudice/Instagram Joe Giudice lost money hosting RHONJ's first season party.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe, 53, was imprisoned from March 2016 to March 2019 for bankruptcy fraud and failure to pay taxes, resulting in his deportation from the U.S. in October 2019. He has since resided in the Bahamas following his and Teresa's divorce in 2020, which also unfolded in front of cameras. Reflecting on their legal battles, Joe revealed he "regrets" letting Teresa's and his legal problems play out on television. "At the time, my attorney called me up and said that I was a target... He called me and said, 'Listen, Joe, I just want you to know that you're under investigation and you're a target.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @teresagiudice/Instagram Teresa Giudice is now married to Luis Ruelas,