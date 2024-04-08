Reality TV's Biggest Splits in 10 Clicks: From Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky to Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval
Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval
In March 2023, multiple media outlets reported Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's split following a cheating controversy involving Raquel Leviss.
Madix reportedly discovered inappropriate messages between the two while supporting Sandoval during his Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras show in Los Angeles, Calif.
Sandoval seemingly confirmed the affair in an Instagram post, writing, "Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave [Tom] Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation. I need some time to address everything. Sorry for everything."
Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley
Years after their grand wedding at Malibu's Calamigos Ranch, Justin Hartley suddenly filed for divorce from Chrishell Stause. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the breakup.
According to a source, the pair was just "fundamentally incompatible."
"Chrishell is really ready to just settle down and be a wife and stay-at-home mom and was hoping to start a family relatively soon. Justin wants that, but also doesn't think it has to happen in the near future and is at a point in his career where he wants to really be able to explore all the options that are coming his way," the insider told People.
Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers
Lover Is Blind alums Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers had a spark when they first met. However, Powers eventually called it quits with Gibelli at the altar.
"After the Altar happened and the entire time Damian was reassuring me, 'There's nothing going on between us. There's nothing going on between us.' Then a year later, I see the whole thing and I just felt like a f------ idiot," Gibelli said during her appearance on the "Out of the Pods" podcast when she thought he was seeing someone else.
Hulk and Linda Hogan
Hogan Knows Best documented Hulk and Linda Hogan relationship until they called it quits.
Sources said Linda submitted the documents without telling her then-husband, and Hulk learned about it only after a St. Petersburg Times reporter shared the news.
"Almost every statement that comes out of Hulk's mouth is a diversionary tactic to deflect attention away from the real reason Linda filed for divorce, two words: HULK'S CHEATING!" Linda's publicist, Gary Smith, claimed.
Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey
After their marriage's ups and downs, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica stars Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey issued a joint statement confirming their split following rumors the "Take My Breath Away" singer cheated on her then-husband with Johnny Knoxville.
"After three years of marriage, and careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways," their statement read. "This is the mutual decision of two people with an enormous amount of respect and admiration for each other. We hope that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."
They officially filed for divorce in December 2005.
Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries
Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries wed in a lavish ceremony in August 2011, only to divorce 72 days later. Sources said they were not getting along before their split, and the athlete officially filed for an annulment, citing "fraud."
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky dealt with separation rumors despite being married for decades since 1994. However, the split finally happened in July 2023.
"In regards to the news that came out about us today…any claims regarding divorcing are untrue," they shared on Instagram. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."
The joint statement continued, "There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke
One year after Carl Radke proposed to his Summer House costar, Lindsay Hubbard, media outlets confirmed he called it off in September 2023 and left his partner "completely blindsided" and "humiliated." They were scheduled to tie the knot weeks before their wedding ceremony in Mexico.
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi Giancola
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi Giancola dated on and off before calling it quits for good in 2014.
In a statement to People, Ortiz-Magro confirmed their breakup after they reportedly "drifted apart" when they failed to spend time together.
"I still care about her. She's a great girl, but we were growing distant. It was for the best," he said at the time.
Yolanda Hadid and David Foster
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills former cast member Yolanda Hadid married David Foster in 2011. They stayed together for years until they ended their marriage with a divorce in 2015.
Foster soon told The Los Angeles Times he hated being part of the show, though their split was reportedly triggered by Hadid's Lyme disease and their financial issues.