Reality TV's Biggest Splits in 10 Clicks: From Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky to Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval

Years after their grand wedding at Malibu's Calamigos Ranch, Justin Hartley suddenly filed for divorce from Chrishell Stause. He cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the breakup.

According to a source, the pair was just "fundamentally incompatible."

"Chrishell is really ready to just settle down and be a wife and stay-at-home mom and was hoping to start a family relatively soon. Justin wants that, but also doesn't think it has to happen in the near future and is at a point in his career where he wants to really be able to explore all the options that are coming his way," the insider told People.