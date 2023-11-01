'He Blew Up My Entire Life': Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Addresses 'Humiliating' Carl Radke Split
Lindsay Hubbard is sharing her side of the story.
Months after her shocking split from ex-fiancé Carl Radke, the PR executive, 37, opened up about how completely stunned she was by her Summer House costar, 38, ending their romance and why she was left feeling utterly embarrassed by the entire situation.
"I was completely blindsided," Hubbard admitted. "He blew up my entire life. I was crying, I was angry, and I had to find closure on my own. Now I'm at a place where I feel really good about moving on."
Radke decided to end things with his longtime partner and best friend after the two had been filming the lead-up to their wedding, which was supposed to take place in November. "Every couple has normal arguments, but nothing that would've been so drastic as to break up. It was literally the last two weeks of summer that his demeanor and tone changed. There was a lot of combativeness and aggression on his end, and I was very confused," she noted.
"It was absolutely humiliating. It would've been one thing if this conversation happened over the summer during the normal filming schedule. But for [Radke] to call up producers and then set up cameras and manipulate me into sitting down [so he could break up with me] after we'd already wrapped is scary. The whole world found out within 30 minutes of me," the blonde beauty revealed.
Hubbard later confirmed the news on Instagram but, for the most part, has laid low in the aftermath of their split. "The first month, I allowed myself to feel all of the feels: go through the sadness, the pain, the whiplash," she said.
- 'My Trust Has Been Betrayed': Lindsay Hubbard Is 'Still Processing Heartbreaking' and 'Humiliating' Carl Radke Split
- 'Summer House' Star Carl Radke Calls Off Engagement to Lindsay Hubbard a Few Months Before Wedding: Source
- 'Summer House' Fakery? Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Break-Up 'Smells Like a Rat' to Those Involved in Production: 'They Are Both So Fame Hungry'
"I process [things] by talking about my emotions, and my friends allowed me that space. I was able to regain my strength and [the] confidence of like, OK, I can do this. The way that Carl handled everything was such an absolute betrayal of my trust, and when that happens, it makes it easier to pick yourself up and put yourself out there again," the Bravo star continued.
Although many of the former couple's cast members on the hit reality show expressed concern over how fast the pair's relationship was moving, none of them were expecting the two to end things for good.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"No one saw it coming, not one person," she claimed. "There were no red flags. Two weeks before he called it off, I was at my bridal shower and he showed up. One week before, I was at my dress fitting and he was fitting for his suits with all of his groomsmen. It had nothing to do with wedding planning. There was no cheating."
Us Weekly conducted the interview with Hubbard.