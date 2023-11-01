'He Blew Up My Entire Life': Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Addresses 'Humiliating' Carl Radke Split

"I was completely blindsided," Hubbard admitted. "He blew up my entire life. I was crying, I was angry, and I had to find closure on my own. Now I'm at a place where I feel really good about moving on."

Radke decided to end things with his longtime partner and best friend after the two had been filming the lead-up to their wedding, which was supposed to take place in November. "Every couple has normal arguments, but nothing that would've been so drastic as to break up. It was literally the last two weeks of summer that his demeanor and tone changed. There was a lot of combativeness and aggression on his end, and I was very confused," she noted.