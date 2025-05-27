Was 'Alaskan Bush People' Staged? Inside the Alleged 'Fake' Moments

Alaskan Bush People kept viewers hooked for 14 seasons with its wild and off-the-grid adventures — but when the show ended in 2022, questions about how real it all was started to surface.

Were the Browns truly living the bush life, or was it more staged than it seemed?

Late family patriarch, Billy Brown, fiercely defended their way of life back in 2015, calling naysayers "bobs in the basement" during an interview with RadarOnline.

A decade later, his son Bear Brown also insisted it was "not faked at all" in an Instagram video.