'Alaskan Bush People' Drama and Scandals: Ami’s Illness, Noah's Separation, Rain’s Arrest and More
The wild world of the Brown family from Alaskan Bush People has been full of drama and scandals that have fans buzzing!
First off, matriarch Ami Brown recently faced a serious health scare, landing in the hospital with pneumonia.
Fortunately, her son Noah Brown provided a glimpse into her recovery with a heartfelt TikTok video shared from her bedside.
“She’s been a fighter all her life,” Noah shared to his followers.
This is not the Brown matriarch’s first run-in with a major health scare. In 2017, she was hit with a life-threatening lung cancer diagnosis, and doctors said she had a three percent chance of living. However, Ami pulled through and defied odds as she announced her remission a year later.
On the other hand, things remain heated among the Brown siblings, after Noah publicly accused his youngest sister Rain of making threats and alleged drug use during a dramatic failed attempt at securing a restraining order.
"We were in the elevator and [Rain] said something along the lines of, 'My life would be so much easier if you were dead, if only I wouldn’t get caught, I think that my gun is in my room,'" Noah said in the restraining order, which he filed in 2022. He also requested the court to protect his two kids against their estranged aunt.
Recently, authorities arrested Rain and her husband, Josiah Lorton, for burglary charges.
Noah also split from his wife of six years, Rhain in January. While the couple is apart, they are committed to co-parenting their two young sons.
"Rhain and I have decided it is in our best interests to separate. We are going to take a break for a while and we are no longer together," Noah said in a social media post.
Meanwhile, Snowbird Brown is making strides of her own.
After undergoing surgery for ovarian tumors in 2022, she’s been sharing her health journey and connecting with fans through an exciting new YouTube channel.
Despite the challenges, the Brown family continues to find ways to engage and entertain their loyal followers as they navigate their unpredictable off-grid lives.