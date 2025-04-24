'Alaskan Bush People' Drama and Scandals: Ami’s Illness, Noah's Separation, Rain’s Arrest and More

On the other hand, things remain heated among the Brown siblings, after Noah publicly accused his youngest sister Rain of making threats and alleged drug use during a dramatic failed attempt at securing a restraining order.

"We were in the elevator and [Rain] said something along the lines of, 'My life would be so much easier if you were dead, if only I wouldn’t get caught, I think that my gun is in my room,'" Noah said in the restraining order, which he filed in 2022. He also requested the court to protect his two kids against their estranged aunt.

Recently, authorities arrested Rain and her husband, Josiah Lorton, for burglary charges.

Noah also split from his wife of six years, Rhain in January. While the couple is apart, they are committed to co-parenting their two young sons.