or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > alaskan bush people
OK LogoREALITY TV

'Alaskan Bush People' Drama and Scandals: Ami’s Illness, Noah's Separation, Rain’s Arrest and More

Composite photos of Rain Brown, Noah Brown and Ami Brown
Source: @noah_dc_brown/Instagram; @heroofkirrkwell/Instagram

The Brown family, who star in 'Alaskan Bush People,' seems to be facing some personal challenges.

By:

April 24 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

The wild world of the Brown family from Alaskan Bush People has been full of drama and scandals that have fans buzzing!

First off, matriarch Ami Brown recently faced a serious health scare, landing in the hospital with pneumonia.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ami Brown
Source: @amibrownwolfpackmama/Instagram

The Brown family matriarch was recently hospitalized due to pneumonia.

Article continues below advertisement

Fortunately, her son Noah Brown provided a glimpse into her recovery with a heartfelt TikTok video shared from her bedside.

“She’s been a fighter all her life,” Noah shared to his followers.

This is not the Brown matriarch’s first run-in with a major health scare. In 2017, she was hit with a life-threatening lung cancer diagnosis, and doctors said she had a three percent chance of living. However, Ami pulled through and defied odds as she announced her remission a year later.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
Composite photos of Noah Brown, Rain Brown and Josiah Lorton
Source: @noah_dc_brown/Instagram; @heroofkirrkwell/Instagram

Rain and husband Josiah Lorton were arrested on burglary charges amid tension with Noah.

MORE ON:
alaskan bush people

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

On the other hand, things remain heated among the Brown siblings, after Noah publicly accused his youngest sister Rain of making threats and alleged drug use during a dramatic failed attempt at securing a restraining order.

"We were in the elevator and [Rain] said something along the lines of, 'My life would be so much easier if you were dead, if only I wouldn’t get caught, I think that my gun is in my room,'" Noah said in the restraining order, which he filed in 2022. He also requested the court to protect his two kids against their estranged aunt.

Recently, authorities arrested Rain and her husband, Josiah Lorton, for burglary charges.

Noah also split from his wife of six years, Rhain in January. While the couple is apart, they are committed to co-parenting their two young sons.

Article continues below advertisement
Photos of Noah Brown and Rhain Brown
Source: @noah_dc_brown/Instagram

Noah Brown revealed he and Rhain separated in January after six years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

"Rhain and I have decided it is in our best interests to separate. We are going to take a break for a while and we are no longer together," Noah said in a social media post.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Snowbird Brown
Source: @snowbird907brown/Instagram

Snowbird Bird updates her fans on her health journey via YouTube.

Meanwhile, Snowbird Brown is making strides of her own.

After undergoing surgery for ovarian tumors in 2022, she’s been sharing her health journey and connecting with fans through an exciting new YouTube channel.

Despite the challenges, the Brown family continues to find ways to engage and entertain their loyal followers as they navigate their unpredictable off-grid lives.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.