Reba McEntire Says She’ll 'Never Know' Why Dolly Parton Called Before Her Death
Sept. 26 2026, Published 3:13 p.m. ET
Reba McEntire divulged she missed a phone call from the late, great Dolly Parton weeks before she passed away.
The Reba star, 71, revealed on Friday, September 25, she'll never know why the "I Will Always Love You" crooner rang her up that one last time.
Reba McEntire Received a Missed Call From Dolly Parton in July
“She did call me the last of July, and I was in a meeting and I missed her call,” McEntire told Entertainment Tonight.
“I tried to get back in touch with her and I couldn’t; never made connection. And then when my buddy called me and said, ‘Dolly’s gone,’ I thought, ‘I’ll never know why she called me,'" she said.
Dolly Parton Died on August 25 at the Age of 80
“I’ll find out one day," McEntire sighed.
Parton died on August 25 at the age of 80 following a brief battle with cancer. The 9 to 5 star was brought to a Nashville hospital four days before her passing.
She was admitted to the medical center after suffering with kidney and autoimmune issues.
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Reba McEntire Paid a Heartbreaking Tribute to Dolly Parton on Social Media
McEntire shared a sweet tribute to Parton shortly after her death, stating on social media: “Dolly, thank you for all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth."
"Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge, huge heart. There will never ever be another you. We will remember and cherish every memory and every note you ever played and sang," the country music icon said.
"Thank you, Lord, for Dolly. She’s gonna have a blast in heaven singing all her favorite songs with all her family and friends who have gone on before her," the "I'm Not That Lonely Yet" singer went on.
McEntire concluded: “I’ll never forget the first time I met you and I’ll never forget our last conversation. I hold it with love in my heart. I will always love you.”
The Sweet Magnolias star and the Oklahoma native were friends for decades, having moved in similar circles in the country music industry.
The pals first met at McEntire’s Grand Ole Opry debut on September 17, 1977. Parton even guest-starred on Reba back in 2005, with the pair even singing the tune “Does He Love You” for McEntire’s "Revived Remixed Revisited" album in 2021.
In 1991, Parton also stood by McEntire's side when eight of her bandmates were killed in a plane crash following a concert in San Diego, Calif.
“It was really hard for me to get back onstage,” the Happy Place actress told Garden & Gun in January. “Dolly Parton said, ‘Here, take my band.’ It was such a gift to see how many people stepped forward to help, and to reassure, because so many of us had hearts that were broken.”