OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Reba McEntire
NEWS

Reba McEntire Remembers Beloved Late Stepson Brandon Blackstock: 'He Brought Joy to Everybody'

Split photo of Reba McEntire and Brandon Balckstock
Source: MEGA;@reba/instagram

Reba McEntire paid tribute to her late stepson, Brandon Blackstock, in a new interview.

Profile Image

Nov. 2 2025, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Reba McEntire is honoring her late stepson Brandon Blackstock in a heartfelt interview with People, reflecting on the love and laughter he brought into their lives.

Blackstock, who tragically passed away on August 7 at the age of 48, holds a special place in McEntire’s heart. The country music legend was previously married to Blackstock’s father, Narvel Blackstock.

image of Reba McEntire honored her late stepson Brandon Blackstock.
Source: MEGA

Reba McEntire honored her late stepson Brandon Blackstock.

"My relationship with my stepson, Brandon Blackstock, was precious," Reba, 70, said. "I absolutely loved that child. He came into my life when he was 4 years old. Then when Narvel and I got married, he was 13, 14."

"Brandon was known for his playful spirit, often filling their home with laughter. He was so funny and loved to pull pranks," Reba recalled. "We'd be at the office there at Starstruck in Nashville, and I’d see Penny Chubb [a Starstruck employee] walk by going to the ladies' room, and then here comes Brandon. He'd hide behind the pillar."

image of Reba McEntire missed stepson Brandon Blackstock.
Source: MEGA

Reba McEntire misses stepson Brandon Blackstock.

The star expressed her grief, saying, "Brandon is sorely missed, truly missed with his mischievousness and his love of life. He brought joy to everybody that met him, and we'll never forget him."

OK! confirmed that Brandon succumbed to malignant melanoma after a battle with cancer lasting over three years. A representative for the family released a statement at the time of his passing, expressing gratitude for the support received while requesting privacy during their time of mourning.

image of Reba McEntrie and Narvel Blackstock were married for 26 years.
Source: MEGA

Reba McEntrie and Narvel Blackstock were married for 26 years.

Reba and Narvel, who share son Shelby, 35, were married for 26 years before their divorce in 2015.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in October 2021, Reba described Brandon as her "son." “Although he’s my stepson, I still love him like he’s my total — my blood," she said.

image of Reba McEntire paid tribute to stepson Brandon Blackstock.
Source: @reba/instagram

Reba McEntire paid tribute to stepson Brandon Blackstock.

In a touching tribute to Brandon on Instagram shortly after his death, Reba wrote, "Last week, my stepson/oldest son Brandon Blackstock went home to be with God. His struggle is over and he is in eternal peace in God’s presence. There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together. His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family. Rest in peace, cowboy. Happy trails to you 'til we meet again."

