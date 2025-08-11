or
Article continues below advertisement
Kelly Clarkson's Ex Brandon Blackstock's Cause of Death Confirmed: What Led to the Talent Agent's Passing

Photo of Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Singer Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s cause of death has been revealed less than a week after the talent agent passed away at age 48.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 11 2025, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s cause of death has been revealed less than a week after the talent agent passed away at age 48.

Blackstock’s cause of death was melanoma, a form of skin cancer, with the manner of death ruled as natural causes. "Brandon Blackstock passed away peacefully at his home in Butte, Montana on August 7th under hospice care surrounded by his family,” Silver Bow County Coroner Dan Hollis confirmed to a news outlet on Monday, August 11.

Article continues below advertisement

Brandon Blackstock's Cause of Death Was Confirmed

Photo of Brandon Blackstock's cause of death was confirmed on August 11.
Source: MEGA

Brandon Blackstock's cause of death was confirmed on August 11.

The news was announced five days after a family representative confirmed Blackstock’s passing on August 7.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," the statement reads. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson Revealed Brandon Blackstock's Illness

Photo of Kelly Clarkson revealed her ex-husband's illness one day before his death.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson revealed her ex-husband's illness one day before his death.

Clarkson, 43, revealed Blackstock was battling a “serious illness” on August 6, canceling the remaining shows left in her Las Vegas residency to support her family during the tough time.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” she wrote via Instagram. “I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Were Parent of 2 Children

Photo of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock welcomed two children during their marriage.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock welcomed two children during their marriage.

Clarkson and Blackstock were married from 2013 to 2020. During their nearly 7-year marriage, the pair welcomed two children: daughter River Rose, who was born in 2014, and son Remington Alexander, born in 2016. Blackstock is also the father of two adult children, Savannah and Seth, from his previous marriage to ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.

Kelly Clarkson Is 'Staying Strong' for Her Children

Photo of Kelly Clarkson is focused on 'staying strong' with their children.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson is focused on 'staying strong' with their children.

Following the death of her ex-husband, the “Because Of You” artist is reportedly focused on “staying strong” for their children.

"Kelly and Brandon had their ups and downs, but at the end of the day, he was the father of her children and she is absolutely heartbroken for them," a source told a news outlet. "Her kids are her entire world, and she's staying strong for their sake."

