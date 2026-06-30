Rebecca Romijn's Husband Jerry O'Connell Admits He 'Likes' Her 'Body Odor': 'It Doesn't Offend Me'
June 30 2026, Published 7:20 a.m. ET
Jerry O'Connell isn't holding back when it comes to sharing personal details about his marriage to Rebecca Romijn.
During the Monday, June 29, episode of the “Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim” podcast, the 52-year-old actor revealed that his wife sometimes smells a little "funky" because of the natural deodorant she uses.
“Well, I have to tell you, my wife, Rebecca Romijn, rubs crystals under her arms,” he said. “And I’m here to tell everyone, it doesn’t work. The crystals under the arms doesn’t work.”
Rather than being bothered by it, O'Connell admitted he actually enjoys it.
“Now I don’t mind the way my wife — it doesn’t offend me. I actually, ah — this is gonna get a little dirty — I kind of like it when I can smell my wife’s body odor,” Jerry continued. “It’s kind of like, yeah — she’s alive, we’re alive, we’re living. It’s, like, a little kicking and like, it’s a little funky town.”
Almost A Decade of Marriage
O'Connell and Romijn have been married since 2007 after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles.
The couple welcomed twin daughters, Dolly and Charlie, now 17, the following year. Before marrying O'Connell, Romijn was married to John Stamos from 1998 to 2005.
This isn't the first time O'Connell has offered fans an unfiltered look into their relationship.
O'Connell Previously Opened Up About Their Intimate Life
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Earlier this year, the actor made headlines after discussing another personal aspect of his marriage.
During a March appearance on Bill Maher's “Club Random” podcast, the topic turned to smoking as O'Connell encouraged the host to “get higher” than he’s “ever been on any episode.”
“I want you to blow it in my face,” the movie star said.
Maher happily went along with the joke before asking whether O'Connell smokes as well.
“I don’t smoke myself, but listen, I live with someone who smokes — vapes, actually,” he explained. “The only time my wife finds me appealing, is intimate with me … the only time my wife — what’s the word? — touches me is if my wife takes a hit off that pen.”
The conversation later shifted to O'Connell's overall lifestyle when Maher jokingly connected the dots.
“I’m getting this picture: A guy doesn’t get laid unless his wife is high, he’s always on Instagram, eating s----- food,” the TV host quipped.
“Well, my wife gets high every day, so don’t worry about me!” O’Connell teased.
O'Connell's New Movie
Away from his candid interviews, O'Connell is preparing for the release of his latest film, Summer's Last Resort.
The comedy, which also stars Sophia Bush and Violet McGraw, begins streaming exclusively on Tubi on Friday, July 3.
The film follows Summer (McGraw), a high-strung teenager whose birthday vacation takes an unexpected turn after her free-spirited mother's new boyfriend joins the trip — only to discover he's also her vice principal. Determined to end the romance before it gets serious, Summer secretly sets a breakup plan in motion, leading to a getaway filled with sunburns, sabotage and unexpected emotional twists.