'Remember the Titans' Star Ethan Suplee Issues Warning About Weight-Loss Drug Craze After Dramatic Transformation
Aug. 3 2026, Updated 7:38 a.m. ET
Ethan Suplee is urging people to be careful about viewing GLP-1 medications as a miracle solution after spending most of his life battling obesity.
The Remember the Titans star, who once weighed 536 pounds and has since lost nearly 300 pounds, spoke candidly about the current weight-loss drug craze and the lessons he learned through decades of dieting, fitness training and lifestyle changes.
Ethan Suplee Said GLP-1 Medications Are Not a ‘One-Stop Shop’
In an interview with Fox News Digital, Suplee revealed that he understands why so many people are drawn to medications such as Ozempic and other GLP-1 drugs.
"As a kid, I wanted a magical diet drug so badly. And now we have what is a magical diet drug. I think, unfortunately, it's also not a one-stop shop. I think you can hop on a GLP-1 and experience weight loss. You can see the scale go down week over week for a long time without having to do anything else," he said.
"I don't think the GLP-1s get anyone to their ideal," he emphasized.
Ethan Suplee Acknowledged the Health Benefits of Weight-Loss Drugs
The My Name Is Earl actor made it clear that he is not criticizing people who choose to use GLP-1 medications and acknowledged the advantages.
“By the way, a small amount of weight loss provides a huge health benefit. So if you’re just going into it, going like, ‘I just want to be healthier. Let me hop on this GLP-1 agonist and improve my health.’ Bravo to you. You’re going to do that," he added.
However, he believes additional lifestyle changes are necessary for those hoping to reach an “ideal” weight or dramatically change their physique.
“I think it also will require some resistance training to preserve lean tissue, maybe increase protein a bit… I just think [they] aren’t a one-stop shop," the 50-year-old said.
- Savannah Chrisley Shows Off Figure in Workout Gear After Admitting to Weight-Loss Drug Use
- Oprah Winfrey Reveals Her Exact Weight When She Decided to Go on a Diet as She Reflects on GLP-1 Use
- Bunnie Xo Admits Intimacy 'Slows Down After Weight Loss' Amid Husband Jelly Roll’s Dramatic Body Transformation
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The podcast host also admitted that keeping the weight off proved far more challenging than losing it.
"If I see an advertisement for McDonald's, I want McDonald's. I'm hungry. This is true today as it was 20 years ago," he said.
"But it's not eating it emotionally, not eating it to cure my anxiety, not eating it out of compulsion, and then not overeating it," he said before adding, "Like, these are all the factors I have to deal with to maintain my weight."
Ethan Suplee Previously Discussed How His Transformation Began After Meeting His Wife
Suplee has spoken openly about his health journey for years.
In a 2022 interview with People, the television star revealed that his transformation began in 2002 after he started dating his now-wife, Brandy Lewis, and realized he wanted a future that included experiences he had previously been physically unable to enjoy.
He also discussed his long struggle with food on his podcast, "American Glutton," revealing that he began binge-eating as a child, weighed more than 200 pounds by age 10 and used food, alcohol and drugs to “numb” himself during his teenage years.
The Boy Meets World alum has continued to document his transformation journey through his podcast and Instagram, where he regularly discusses fitness, emotional eating and the challenges of maintaining a nearly 300-pound weight loss.