Ben Affleck Makes Unexpected Confession About His McDonald's Obsession

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Ben Affleck revealed his surprising McDonald's obsession on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. The fifth season of the game show premiered on Wednesday, July 22, on ABC, with Affleck teaming up with Jeopardy! champion Jamie Ding for the episode. The 10th question asked, "Unless you specifically ask for more, which McDonald’s sandwich is served with half a slice of cheese?" The actor replied, "I eat a lot of McDonald’s — like a lot. All the time."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @millionaireTV/Instagram Ben Affleck appeared with Jamie Ding on the premiere episode of 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' Season 5.

However, the duo was still unsure whether McRib, McCrispy, Filet-O-Fish or Big Mac was the correct answer. They turned to the audience for help, and the unanimous poll suggested that Filet-O-Fish was the right choice. "I feel like that was sort of what I was going toward," Affleck stated, before asking his partner, "What about you?" "Same. That was where I was going," Ding answered. The option was indeed correct and earned them $32,000.

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Jimmy Kimmel Called Ben Affleck Matt Damon's 'Much-Better Half'

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel called Ben Affleck Matt Damon's 'much-better half.'

The show was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who took the opportunity to poke fun at Affleck's BFF Matt Damon. After introducing Ding to the audience, the host told him that he had a "better partner who also happens to be Matt’s partner, correct?" "Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome that demon Matt Damon’s much-better half," Kimmel jokingly introduced the movie star. Per People, the talk show host and the Jason Bourne star had been engaged in a longstanding playful feud since 2005 after Kimmel made a joke about him on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

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Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon have been engaged in a playful feud since 2005.

The comedian made sure to take another jab at Damon before the first question was even asked. "I have to say this is a different situation because … when Ken was here, we were like, ‘Okay, Ken is super smart,’ and then we got, you know, this anvil tied to his neck," he said, referring to The Martian star and his Who Wants to Be a Millionaire partner during their appearance on the show. "Whereas Ben happens to be super smart. So this is quite a duo here," he added.

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Ben Affleck Said Matt Damon 'Indirectly' Helped Him Answer a Question on 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire'

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck recalled watching Matt Damon's performance on 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.'

The question for $250,000 read, "During the annual Spanish festival El Colacho, men dressed in devil costumes run and jump over what?" "So when Matt was on this show, I was sitting there like, ‘I could answer that question. I could answer that,’ you know, like trying to just reassure my insecurity," Affleck recalled. "And he got this question about this New Year’s Eve thing in Spain, and, like, what do you eat with grapes was the answer. And I didn’t know that," he continued.

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Source: MEGA Ben Affleck said Matt Damon 'indirectly' helped him answer a question on 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.'