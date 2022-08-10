Revolve Launches First Extended Size Collaboration With Curve Model Remi Bader — Shop Now

We asked. Revolve delivered.

The next-generation fashion retailer has collaborated with curve model Remi Bader to launch the brand's first ever extended size collection.

REMI x REVOLVE tears down fashion barriers in an active attempt to create clothing for all shapes and sizes. The first drop of this iconic line of looks includes 15 styles in sizes ranging from XXS to 4X, and will be available online beginning August 10. The excitement continues into the fall, as a second release will follow in September during New York Fashion Week.

Bader's social fame began to kick off through her TikTok account, where she became well known as the "Queen of Realistic Hauls." The content creator would post in-the-flesh videos of herself trying on clothing items labeled in her size.

Most often, the clips would prove the unfortunate realization that may favorite fashion trends did not even remotely fit her body type.

It wasn't long before Bader's army of fans stepped in to kickstart a movement for more inclusive clothing.