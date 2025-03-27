or
King Charles Hospital Scare: His Majesty Returns Home After Being Admitted Due to Side Effects From Cancer Treatment

King Charles' cancer battle was revealed at the beginning of 2024.

By:

March 27 2025, Published 6:55 p.m. ET

King Charles is home safe after a scary experience in the hospital on Thursday morning, March 27.

His Majesty was admitted into a British medical center after suffering from side effects of his ongoing cancer treatments.

King Charles was briefly admitted into the hospital after experiencing side effects from his cancer treatment.

"Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday.

The message continued: "His Majesty’s afternoon engagements were therefore postponed."

King Charles has since returned home to Clarence House in London.

The palace confirmed King Charles had since "returned to Clarence House," his royal residence in London.

"As a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice, tomorrow’s diary programme will also be rescheduled. His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result," the statement concluded.

Prince Charles

King Charles' cancer diagnosis was made after he underwent a prostate-related procedure.

The King’s cancer diagnosis was first revealed by Buckingham Palace in February 2024 after Charles underwent treatment for benign prostate enlargement.

Prior to discovering he had cancer, the palace informed the public of Charles' medical procedure.

"In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," an announcement released in January 2024 read. "His Majesty's condition is benign, and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

One day after the monarch was seen for the first time since his surgery on February 4, 2024, during an attendance at a Sunday church service, his unfortunate cancer diagnosis was unveiled.

Buckingham Palace has kept details involving King Charles' specific cancer diagnosis to a minimum.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the palace said on February 5, 2024.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," they noted.

The statement at the time continued: "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

