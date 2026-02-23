or
Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead Face Lawsuit Over Alleged Injury Incident

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead deny liability after a woman sued them over an alleged injury.

Profile Image

Feb. 23 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead are currently facing a lawsuit filed by a woman named Tracey Bryn Belland.

Belland claims she sustained serious injuries while visiting the couple at their rental home in Laguna Beach, Calif., on August 14, 2024.

The lawsuit, filed in early February, alleges that Belland tripped and fell on the patio due to a “thin rug” covering a hole. This unsafe condition caused her to stumble over an uneven surface, leading to an injury to her right knee. As a result of the incident, Belland states she has required medical treatment and will continue to experience pain.

Belland seeks unspecified damages and compensation for her medical expenses and other related costs. However, Zellweger and Anstead have denied any responsibility for the alleged injuries, asserting that Belland’s injuries resulted from her own negligence.

In a significant development, the owner of the rental property has also been added as a defendant in the lawsuit. The homeowner claims that Zellweger and Anstead are responsible for exposing Belland to the risk of harm and failing to provide proper warnings. The homeowner insists that any damages awarded to Belland should be covered by Zellweger and Anstead.

