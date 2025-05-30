Renée Zellweger's Boyfriend Ant Anstead Shuts Down 'Disrespectful' Rumors That They're No Longer Living Together
Renée Zellweger and boyfriend Ant Anstead are still going strong despite rumors claiming the dad-of-three was now shacking up with a woman named Julia French.
"Sadly, the recent reports in the press are disrespectful and misleading," his rep stated about a source who said the couple had been living apart for one year.
Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead Are Still in a 'Cherished Relationship'
The rep clarified to a news outlet that Anstead, 46, "stayed just a handful of days in Julia French’s separate, and detached, guest house. They have been long-time friends with similar aged children within a circle of local Laguna Beach friends."
The Wheel Dealers alum has also been "spending the majority of his time working in the U.K.," while the Oscar winner, 56, is in New York City to film her role on Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building.
The rep added the two "remain in a cherished relationship that they ask to keep private."
In reality, the lovebirds are stronger than ever, which the blonde beauty proved when she chose to skip the 2025 Academy Awards to attend Anstead's son Hudson's soccer game in Los Angeles. Anstead shares the 5-year-old with ex-wife Christina Haack, whom he was married to from 2018 to 2021.
He's also a father to two kids from his marriage to ex Louise Anstead, whom he was married to from 2007 to 2018.
The Stars Have Sparked Engagement Rumors
The Judy star and her man also fueled engagement rumors earlier this year, as when she walked the February 12 red carpet for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, she had a bandage wrapped around her left ring finger.
In addition, a source told a publication her inner circle has been buzzing about a proposal.
"Renée is almost militant about her privacy, she loves working on films and doesn’t mind doing the press that’s involved, but when it comes to her personal life she doesn’t want headlines," the source explained.
The Couple Likes to Keep Things Private
The source said that's a "big reason they are going out of their way to keep their plans hush-hush," but her loved ones know "marriage is very much on the table" for the pair.
"It’s just a matter of time before they pull the trigger," the source spilled. "They haven’t announced an engagement, but they wouldn’t. She’s way too private to want to draw the attention."
The insider added that both of the stars are fond of the idea of getting hitched in "the English countryside."
The pair met in 2021 on the set of his show Celebrity IOU Joyride.
The actress married country singer Kenny Chesney in 2005 but filed for an annulment four months later, claiming "fraud," explaining her words were "simply legal language and not a reflection of Kenny's character."