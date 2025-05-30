Renée Zellweger's Boyfriend Ant Anstead Shuts Down 'Disrespectful' Rumors That They're No Longer Living Together

The rep clarified to a news outlet that Anstead, 46, "stayed just a handful of days in Julia French’s separate, and detached, guest house. They have been long-time friends with similar aged children within a circle of local Laguna Beach friends."

The Wheel Dealers alum has also been "spending the majority of his time working in the U.K.," while the Oscar winner, 56, is in New York City to film her role on Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building.

The rep added the two "remain in a cherished relationship that they ask to keep private."