Renée Zellweger’s Relationship With Ant Anstead Is 'One of the Best and Healthiest She’s Ever Been In'
Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are over the moon in love!
The doting couple's chemistry is still through the roof more than two years after their relationship began in April 2021.
In fact, the Bridget Jones' Diary actress has even received approval from her close pals — who couldn't be more thrilled their bestie found "the one" almost two decades after her short-lived marriage to Kenny Chesney failed within four months of her saying "I Do."
"Renée’s friends believe this relationship is one of the best and healthiest she’s ever been in. They’ve never seen her so at peace," a source gushed to a news publication of Zellweger and Anstead's romance, noting the pair is "very down to earth" as a couple.
"They spend a lot of time at home, taking care of Hudson," the source detailed of Anstead's 3-year-old son, whom he shares with his ex-wife Christina Hall, "or doing child-friendly activities like enjoying the beach, riding bikes, going out for ice cream."
"Occasionally, they’ll dress up and go out, but it’s usually for one of Ant’s auto events rather than a Hollywood party," the confidante continued of the English television presenter and the Judy actress.
Zellweger not only has heart eyes for Anstead physically, but emotionally, too.
"She loves how in touch with his feelings Ant is," the source concluded of Zellweger — who is reportedly ready to take the next step in her relationship, as OK! previously reported.
The lovebirds "had been talking about marriage and life goals, and realized they want the same thing, so why wait? They feel like they’re soulmates," an insider spilled to OK! at the end of 2021 — though no signs of a ring or engagement has been teased by either of the two.
When the time comes, "they want a harpist, fresh flowers everywhere, the best champagne and a small group of family and close friends."
"Renée dotes on Hudson as if he were her own," the insider added, noting the actress is ready to have a child of her own with Anstead.
In Touch spoke to a source about Zellweger and Anstead's healthy relationship.