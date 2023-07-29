Renée Zellweger’s Relationship With Ant Anstead Is 'One of the Best and Healthiest She’s Ever Been In'

In fact, the Bridget Jones' Diary actress has even received approval from her close pals — who couldn't be more thrilled their bestie found "the one" almost two decades after her short-lived marriage to Kenny Chesney failed within four months of her saying "I Do."

"Renée’s friends believe this relationship is one of the best and healthiest she’s ever been in. They’ve never seen her so at peace," a source gushed to a news publication of Zellweger and Anstead's romance, noting the pair is "very down to earth" as a couple.