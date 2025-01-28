Renée Zellweger Stuns in Lace Gown While Goofing Off With Hugh Grant at Premiere of 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy': Photos
Hugh Grant and Renée Zellweger are back at it!
On the night of Monday, January 27, the movie stars hit the red carpet in London for the premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. The movie is the fourth installment of the Bridget Jones series, which first began in 2001.
The costars' camaraderie was on full display as they goofed off while making cute poses for the cameras, but they also proved how close they are, as at one point, the British actor put his arm around Zellweger and looked at her adoringly, resulting in them sharing a hug.
While Grant wore a standard white collared shirt under his black suit, the blonde beauty, 55, wowed in a black and sheer one-shoulder, long-sleeved lace dress by Saint Laurent.
The costars have been having a ball promoting their latest movie, with the two bantering while interviewing each other for British Vogue.
The dad-of-five, 64, noted that "with a lot of other actors, you think they’re really great and then suddenly you see a little glint of steely, scary ambition and you realize this person would trample their grandmother to get what they want in this business." However, he's "never seen" that with the "nice" actress.
"I’m actually just very boring," she replied with a laugh.
"Meanwhile you’re fascinating, with a vast hidden trove of outstanding skills. You’re hilariously brilliant at everything you hate," Zellweger told Grant. "And, though you hate humans, you’re a very good and loyal friend. I like you very much. And I love working with you."
The Oscar winner brought up a funny memory from when they finished shooting Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, which came out in 2004.
"When we wrapped in Thailand you were teasing me because I was a shade-seeker. Everybody else was passing out from heatstroke," she recalled. "If you’re Texan you know about the hat and the sunscreen and the whole thing."
Grant claimed she was "insane" about hiding from the sun, quipping, "You looked like Michael Jackson. You were wearing gloves."
"I was not wearing gloves! I definitely didn’t have my shirt off," the Judy star responded.
"I didn’t get to work at 7 a.m. in the morning and expose myself to the sun until we wrapped at 9 p.m. And so you teased me and sent me about six or seven coffee-table books about sunny destinations and sun-drenched holidays and paradise in the sun," she remembered. "And I had to carry those books home. They’re beautiful, by the way, but d--- it, Grant!"