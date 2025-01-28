Renée Zellweger Stuns in Lace Gown While Goofing Off With Hugh Grant at Premiere of 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy': Photos

'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' will be released on Peacock on Thursday, February 13.

On the night of Monday, January 27, the movie stars hit the red carpet in London for the premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy . The movie is the fourth installment of the Bridget Jones series, which first began in 2001.

Hugh Grant and Renée Zellweger were all smiles at the London premiere of 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.'

The costars' camaraderie was on full display as they goofed off while making cute poses for the cameras, but they also proved how close they are, as at one point, the British actor put his arm around Zellweger and looked at her adoringly, resulting in them sharing a hug.

While Grant wore a standard white collared shirt under his black suit, the blonde beauty, 55, wowed in a black and sheer one-shoulder, long-sleeved lace dress by Saint Laurent.