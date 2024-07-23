Home > News NEWS Renel Kiriakos on How She's Crafting a Legacy in Acting Source: Photo courtesy of Renel Kiriakos

When passion meets purpose, extraordinary journeys unfold. Such is the story of Renel Kiriakos, a versatile London-based actress whose rich background spans multiple cultures and disciplines, making her a true icon of authenticity in acting. Born in Athens to Greek and British parents, Kiriakos's journey from child star to actress proves her passion and dedication to her craft. "My Mediterranean physical features and the ability to perform as Spanish, Arab, and Latina, among others, accentuate my versatility," Kiriakos states. "Each role imparts a new lesson, which I then apply to my subsequent performance." Her linguistic fluency and cultural understanding position her as a formidable force in the entertainment industry, which is currently grappling with challenges regarding the lack of diversity. In many ways, Kiriakos inspires those pursuing their dreams in the face of adversity.

Article continues below advertisement

A Childhood Steeped in the Arts Kiriakos' love for acting was ignited at a young age, nurtured by a family deeply connected to the international acting community. "From a very young age, since primary school, I realized that acting was what I wanted to do and what I loved to do," she shares. Her first on-screen appearance at just four months old began a lifelong passion that shaped her identity and career. Growing up as a teenager, Kiriakos's talent shone through her roles in the TV series "I Zoi Tis Allis," where she portrayed an ice skater and a schoolgirl. These early experiences laid the foundation for her future acting endeavours, showcasing her natural ability to captivate audiences and bring characters to life.

An Unconventional Path to Stardom Before fully immersing herself in acting, Kiriakos excelled in her studies, earning degrees in Egyptology, Classical Civilization, and Archaeology from universities in Swansea and London. "Despite the delay in starting my acting career, I have never once regretted my education,” Kiriakos reflects. “I describe it as essential for me to be the well-founded person I am today." This unconventional educational background has enriched her understanding of human history and cultures, adding depth and substance to her performances. Kiriakos’ ability to fluently switch between English and Greek also provides her with a lens through which to view her roles. "Each character I play is a study," she says, adding that her methodical acting technique respects the integrity of the character's cultural and historical background.

Article continues below advertisement

Embracing Versatility in a Changing Industry The show business industry is often defined by its highs and lows, and Kiriakos represents what's achievable through a blend of raw talent and adaptability. While pursuing her career, she takes the initiative to explore various talents, including belly dancing, horseback riding, and singing. "I believe in pursuing dreams rather than merely chasing opportunities," she asserts. After all, it is our dreams that fuel us and shape our identity." She also turned to social media, engaging with fans through platforms like TikTok, where she shares snippets of her life and craft. "It's about keeping the conversation going, keeping the art alive," she comments. Kiriakos also wrote an ebook titled "Unexpected Love," which has captivated over 225,000 readers, and displayed her talent beyond acting. "Writing is another form of acting. You inhabit characters, live out their stories," she muses, drawing parallels between her acting and writing.

Soon to be a Household Name The glamour of Hollywood often overshadows the raw talent and hard work of entertainment industry professionals, but Renel Kiriakos stands out. "It is our uniqueness that sets us apart and brings us together," Kiriakos reflects with vibrant passion and charisma. "We all have different dreams, which lay the foundation of the industry. What we must do is make them come true." When asked about her aspirations, she replies, "I dream of roles that challenge, that provoke thought and evoke emotion." As she continues to captivate audiences with her authentic performances and infectious enthusiasm, one thing is clear: the world of acting is forever enriched by her presence. With a future as promising as her undeniable talent, Kiriakos is poised to leave an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, one unforgettable role at a time.