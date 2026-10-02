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Rep. Yassamin Ansari, 34, Is Dating YouTuber Jack Cocchiarella, 24, Sources Say

Split photo of Yassamin Ansari and Jack Cocchiarella
Source: @CONGRESSWOMAN YASSAMIN ANSARI/YOUTUBE; @JACK_COCCHIARELLA/INSTAGRAM

Rep. Yassamin Ansari reportedly romantically involved with YouTuber Jack Cocchiarella.

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Oct. 2 2026, Updated 8:53 a.m. ET

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Rep. Yassamin Ansari is reportedly dating YouTuber Jack Cocchiarella.

Per latest reports from TMZ, the two have reportedly been seeing each other for the past few months, and things appear to be going strong so far.

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Yassamin Ansari Has a 10-Year Age Gap With Jack Cocchiarella

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Image of Reports claim Rep. Yassamin Ansari is romantically involved with YouTuber Jack Cocchiarella.
Source: @JACK_COCCHIARELLA/INSTAGRAM

Reports claim Rep. Yassamin Ansari is romantically involved with YouTuber Jack Cocchiarella.

Ansari first met Cocchiarella when he interviewed her in spring 2025. As the reports claim, the two started hanging out as friends just a few months later, before things eventually turned romantic.

The freshman Democratic congresswoman who is representing Arizona's 3rd District, Ansari, is 34 years old, as of this writing.

But it doesn't seem to have disrupted her reported relationship with the progressive political commentator, who is 24 years old and 10 years younger than her.

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Image of Yassamin Ansari and Jack Cocchiarella started hanging out as friends just a few months later, before things eventually turned romantic.
Source: @CONGRESSWOMAN YASSAMIN ANSARI/YOUTUBE

Yassamin Ansari and Jack Cocchiarella started hanging out as friends just a few months later, before things eventually turned romantic.

On the one hand, Ansari is gearing up for reelection in November and hitting the campaign trail as a Democratic congresswoman.

Cocchiarella, on the other hand, has managed to cultivate a tremendous social media following. He has more than one million subscribers on YouTube.

Cocchiarella has sat down with the likes of several prominent Democrats like Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California; Zohran Mamdani, the Mayor of New York City and even Hakeem Jeffries, the Minority Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives.

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Ansari & Cocchiarella Refused to Comment on Their Relationship Reports

Image of Jack Cocchiarella refused to comment on his personal life and reported romantic involvement with Yassamin Ansari.
Source: @JACK_COCCHIARELLA/INSTAGRAM

Jack Cocchiarella refused to comment on his personal life and reported romantic involvement with Yassamin Ansari.

Regarding the reports about her new romantic love interest, Ansari was asked to comment on the matter.

To this, the representative told the outlet, "I’m not commenting on my personal life, nor is it anyone's business. Right now, ICE is terrorizing communities across the country with zero accountability, and Trump’s reckless war in Iran continues raging on."

"I'm focused on helping to flip the House so we can pass meaningful legislation -- that’s what we should all be focused on," she continued.

Meanwhile, Cocchiarella also refused to comment on his personal life.

Image of Yassamin Ansari is gearing up for reelection in November and hitting the campaign trail as a Democratic congresswoman.
Source: @CONGRESSWOMAN YASSAMIN ANSARI/YOUTUBE

Yassamin Ansari is gearing up for reelection in November and hitting the campaign trail as a Democratic congresswoman.

Born in Seattle to Iranian immigrant parents and raised in Arizona, Ansari attended Stanford University and interned in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco district office in 2012.

She notably became the first Iranian American Democrat elected to Congress when she won her Arizona seat in 2024. However, the rep has still faced scrutiny over claims about her ties to Iran.

Cocchiarella, meanwhile, is from Winter Park, Florida. He first went viral as a student activist at Dartmouth College after publicly challenging conservative figures, including the likes of former Rep. Madison Cawthorn.

He transferred from Dartmouth to Columbia University in 2022 and earned a political science degree while working as a digital consultant for Democratic campaigns.

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