Jimmy Kimmel Calls Donald Trump 'Nappy Don' After He Appears to 'Drift Off to Dreamland on Live TV'
Sept. 30 2026, Updated 1:55 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump during his Tuesday, September 29, monologue after Trump appeared to nod off during a live Oval Office press conference.
During a White House event on Monday, where Trump announced a $15 billion investment by Mesabi Metallics in a new steel plant, cameras captured the president sitting behind the Resolute Desk with his eyes closed and his head dipping forward.
The moment drew sharp contrast online and on late-night television because it occurred just minutes after Trump revived his familiar "Sleepy Joe Biden" nickname to attack his predecessor.
On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel capitalized on the awkward timing of the apparent doze.
“Trump has been in office now for almost two years, and he’s still trying to blame everything he doesn’t like on Joe Biden,” Kimmel said before playing footage from the event.
“Sleepy Joe Biden, have you heard of him?” Trump asked during the now-viral clip.
Kimmel pounced on that line, saying, “No, I haven’t heard of him; you’ve never mentioned him before.”
Kimmel joked, "Then, only minutes after invoking the name 'sleepy Joe Biden,' nappy Don Trump drifted off to dreamland on live TV.”
Kimmel added a visual punchline, joking that the visual was so stark that even the ailing Senate Republican leader couldn't ignore it: "Even Mitch McConnell was like, 'Bro, wake up!'"
- Donald Trump Struggles to Stay Awake as He Slumps Over in His Chair Moments After Mocking 'Sleepy' Joe Biden: Watch
- Donald Trump Appears to Nod Off in the Oval Office Again as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Praises His Leadership: Watch
- Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns as His Face Droops and He Can Barely Keep His Eyes Open During Kelly Loeffler Speech: Watch
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Critics Have Voiced Their Concerns
The late-night comic also dubbed Trump “Teddy Doze-evelt” and “President Don Fattingly,” a riff on New York Yankees baseball player Don Mattingly.
Political commentator Brian Krassenstein shared footage of the Oval Office incident on X, writing: “I have no doubt in my mind that Donald Trump fell asleep multiple times today. He's just tired, just like we're all tired of him.”
Following his repeated lapses in attentiveness, Arizona Rep. Yassamin Ansari called for drastic action on X, writing: “Donald Trump fell asleep multiple times in the Oval Office today. AGAIN... Donald Trump is unwell and must be removed from office. It's a national security crisis.”
Does Donal Trump Have a Medical Condition?
Public focus on Trump's exhaustion has intensified due to reports tracking how often he has appeared to pass out or nod off on camera. Outlets like The Daily Beast and The New Republic, as well as social media trackers, note he has been caught dozing at least 22 times at high-profile events — including Cabinet meetings, 9/11 memorial services, and the NBA Finals.
Medical professionals are sounding the alarm over Trump’s public napping, with cardiologist and CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner weighing in on X to express professional concern over Trump's fatigue.
"The president seems to be struggling with excessive daytime somnolence. Repeatedly falling asleep with a dozen people surrounding your desk is not normal. It needs to be evaluated,” he wrote.