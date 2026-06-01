Trump-Endorsed Candidate Accidentally Smears President on Live TV

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Texas Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton accidentally smeared President Donald Trump on live television during an interview on Fox News. While appearing on Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, Paxton attempted to defend his own controversial reputation but inadvertently drew Trump into his defense, stating that the media continues to act as if something bad happened to both of them despite having no proof. Bartiromo questioned Paxton about how he plans to counter his personal record, pointing out that The Wall Street Journal had described him as "scandal-plagued.”

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'Could Say the Same Thing About Donald Trump'

Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE Ken Paxton accidentally smeared the president while answering a question about scandals.

Paxton has faced multiple legal battles, including a 2015 securities fraud indictment and a 2023 impeachment trial in the Texas House, though the Texas Senate ultimately acquitted him. Paxton’s office faced significant public backlash after offering a plea deal to Adam Hoffman, a Waco man initially charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. Instead of a felony, Paxton’s office reduced the charges to two misdemeanors and agreed to a 30-day jail sentence. The presiding judge ultimately rejected the initial deal and increased the sentence to 60 days. In his attempt to deflect the criticism, Paxton tried to compare his legal situation to Trump’s, but worded his defense in a way that tarred both of them with the same brush. “Well, look, that was all pushed by Karl Rove, and I understand how that works, and I get why they said that,” he said. “The reality is they could say the same thing about Donald Trump.”

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'They Have No Proof'

Source: MEGA Ken Paxton said critics haven't 'proved' accusations against Donald Trump.

Paxton then added, “When you’re fighting the fight, unfortunately, you get attacked. And you have to defend yourself. And when you do that, and they don’t—they’re not successful, they still accuse you of things. Accusations don’t mean the thing actually happened. They have to prove these things in our country." Paxton concluded his explanation by saying, "That they did not do with President Trump, they did not do with me, and yet they continue to act like something bad happened when they have no proof of it." By stating that the media and critics "continue to act like something bad happened," social media skeptics noted that his phrasing unintentionally implied that both he and Trump had done something wrong or "bad" that they were hiding or trying to deflect from, rather than asserting complete innocence.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump endorsed Ken Praxton's candidacy.

The live TV slip-up comes at a highly sensitive time for the Texas Republican Party. The POTUS endorsed Paxton in the U.S. Senate race over the longtime Republican incumbent, Sen. John Cornyn, a move that sparked an estimated $135 million primary battle and created a massive rift within the GOP. Following his primary runoff victory, Paxton is now set to face Democratic nominee James Talarico in the November general election.

Ken Paxton and James Talarico Face Off in Senate Race

Source: MEGA Ken Paxton is running against Democratic candidate James Talarico for a Texas Senate seat.