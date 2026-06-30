Donald Trump-Endorsed Christian Candidate Ken Paxton Caught With Latest Mistress Going to Iceland
June 30 2026, Published 2:58 p.m. ET
Texas Attorney General and Donald Trump-endorsed Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton was caught on video traveling to Iceland with his latest mistress, Christian influencer Tracy Duhon.
Passengers filmed Paxton, 63, boarding an economy flight on Saturday, June 27, from Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C., to Reykjavik, Iceland.
Videos circulated on social media showing the couple pulling luggage and riding an airport shuttle after landing on Sunday.
“They were clearly together, but they weren’t overly affectionate,” a passenger told the Daily Mail.
Reports indicated the two have been involved since May 2024.
Paxton is currently running a tight campaign for Texas's open U.S. Senate seat against massively popular Democratic State Rep. James Talarico, who earned his Master of Divinity degree from the Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary and frequently serves as guest preacher at various religious services.
Critics highlighted the contrast between Paxton's campaign platform of "family values" and his personal behavior, as the Texas Republican frequently uses his political platform to champion conservative Christian values.
Paxton remains married to Texas State Sen. Angela Paxton, though they have been separated for two years.
Angela filed for divorce on "biblical grounds" following early exposure of the affair. While the public trial was recently canceled, the marriage remains in legal limbo.
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Angela Paxton Filed for Divorce
“Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds,” Angela, 62, posted on X at the time.
“I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage,” she said. “I move forward with complete confidence that God is always working everything together for the good of those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose.”
Media organizations successfully fought to unseal the records in their divorce case, ensuring his personal finances and marital infidelity remain a central talking point in his ongoing Senate campaign.
Ken Paxton Had More Than 1 Affair
This isn’t Ken's first foray into Biblical sin. Ken confessed to his staff and his wife in 2018 that he was having an affair with Laura Olson, a former Senate aide. He promised to end it, but secretly continued the relationship.
House impeachment managers revealed that Paxton and political donor Nate Paul shared a secret Uber account under the fake name "Dave P." so Ken could visit Laura's apartment undetected.
This affair became central to Ken's 2023 impeachment trial. Prosecutors alleged that Nate gave Laura a $65,000-a-year job at his company to keep her in Austin, in exchange for Ken using his office to help Nate's real estate business.
Ken reportedly met Tracy, 58, at the Kentucky Derby in 2024. Their affair was publicly exposed in mid-2025, leading to the collapse of both of their marriages.
During the Republican primary, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn's campaign demanded public records to investigate whether Ken used state taxpayer money to fund his domestic and international travel to see Tracy.