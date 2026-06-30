Politics Donald Trump-Endorsed Christian Candidate Ken Paxton Caught With Latest Mistress Going to Iceland Source: MEGA Texas AG Ken Paxton was busted in Iceland with his Christian influencer mistress despite running for Senate on 'family values.' Lesley Abravanel June 30 2026, Published 2:58 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Texas Attorney General and Donald Trump-endorsed Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton was caught on video traveling to Iceland with his latest mistress, Christian influencer Tracy Duhon. Passengers filmed Paxton, 63, boarding an economy flight on Saturday, June 27, from Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C., to Reykjavik, Iceland. Videos circulated on social media showing the couple pulling luggage and riding an airport shuttle after landing on Sunday.

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Source: MEGA Ken Paxton was seen traveling with Christian influencer Tracy Duhon.

“They were clearly together, but they weren’t overly affectionate,” a passenger told the Daily Mail. Reports indicated the two have been involved since May 2024. Paxton is currently running a tight campaign for Texas's open U.S. Senate seat against massively popular Democratic State Rep. James Talarico, who earned his Master of Divinity degree from the Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary and frequently serves as guest preacher at various religious services.

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Source: MEGA The two have been romantically linked since May 2024.

Critics highlighted the contrast between Paxton's campaign platform of "family values" and his personal behavior, as the Texas Republican frequently uses his political platform to champion conservative Christian values. Paxton remains married to Texas State Sen. Angela Paxton, though they have been separated for two years. Angela filed for divorce on "biblical grounds" following early exposure of the affair. While the public trial was recently canceled, the marriage remains in legal limbo.

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Angela Paxton Filed for Divorce

Source: MEGA Angela Paxton filed to divorce Ken after more than three decades of marriage.

“Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds,” Angela, 62, posted on X at the time. “I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage,” she said. “I move forward with complete confidence that God is always working everything together for the good of those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose.” Media organizations successfully fought to unseal the records in their divorce case, ensuring his personal finances and marital infidelity remain a central talking point in his ongoing Senate campaign.

Ken Paxton Had More Than 1 Affair

Source: MEGA Ken Paxton had an affair in 2018.