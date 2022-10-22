'Come Clean!': Restaurant Owner Keith McNally Demands James Corden Apologize To The Servers He Insulted

The saga continues! After James Corden claimed he was never a bad customer while dining at Balthazar, restaurateur Keith McNally wants the star to apologize for his actions.

"I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done 'anything wrong, on any level,' was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it," McNally wrote in an Instagram post, which was shared on Friday, October 21.