James Corden Feels 'Zen' About His 'Abusive' Behavior At NYC Restaurant: 'I Haven’t Done Anything Wrong'
After "apologizing profusely" to renowned restaurant owner Keith McNally for his allegedly "abusive" behaviors toward dining staff, James Corden is going back on his word.
“I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level,” stated the comedian in a Thursday, October 20, interview. “So why would I ever cancel this [interview]? I was there. I get it.”
“I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it’s so silly," Corden continued regarding his removed ban from Balthazar in New York City. "I just think it’s beneath all of us. It’s beneath you. It’s certainly beneath your publication.”
JAMES CORDEN 'APOLOGIZED PROFUSELY' AFTER RENOWNED RESTAURANT OWNER FORBID HIS 'ABUSIVE' BEHAVIORS
“I think I’m probably going to have to talk about it on Monday’s show,” the 44-year-old continued. “My feeling, often, is, never explain, never complain. But I’ll probably have to talk about it.”
Corden was slammed by McNally after the father-of-three attended brunch and acted out while at the well-acclaimed French restaurant with his wife, Julia Carey.
“James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago," the restauranteur wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, October 17. "I don’t often 86 a customer, to [sic] today I 86′d Corden. It did not make me laugh."
McNally went on to explain two separate instances when The Late Late Show with James Corden host barked rudely at his staff and sent food back to the kitchen.
Before Corden seemingly contradicted his initial apology with his snide interview comments, McNally had followed up his original post to unban the famous comedian after claiming he called to say sorry for his wrongful ways.
FAMED NY RESTAURATEUR KEITH MCNALLY BANS 'TINY CRETIN' JAMES CORDEN FROM HIS RESTAURANT, CLAIMS COMEDIAN WAS NASTY TO STAFF
"James Corden just called me and apologized profusely," the restaurant boss wrote in a second social media statement on Monday. "Having f**ked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances.
"So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for 9 months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar," the businessman sarcastically stated, adding, "No, of course not. But....anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar."
The New York Times interviewed Corden regarding the restaurant ordeal.