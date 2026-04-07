NEWS RFK Jr. Moaned About 'Lust Demons' Amid Thorny Relationship With Second Wife Mary in Secret Diaries: 'I Want More' Source: mega Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was married to Mary Richardson Kennedy from 1994 until their separation in 2010. Allie Fasanella April 7 2026, Published 6:48 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly confessed to struggling with "lust demons" as his s-- life with late second wife Mary Richardson Kennedy dwindled. The Health and Human Services secretary, 72, detailed the situation in secret diaries taken by Mary — who tragically committed suicide in 2012 at age 52 — as "insurance" amid their contentious divorce proceedings. "I’ve been given everything that any person could wish for: A beautiful wife and kids and loving family, wealth, education and good health and job I love," Robert wrote in one 2001 entry. "And yet I’m always on the lookout for something I can’t have to wreck it all."

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'Our Bed Is an Unfriendly Place'

Source: mega Mary Richardson Kennedy died by suicide at age 52 in May 2012.

"No matter how much I have, I want more!" he said, according to investigative reporter Isabel Vincent's forthcoming biography, RFK Jr.: The Fall and Rise. In another entry, the politician and father-of-six complained about his lack of s-- with Mary, writing, "Our bed is an unfriendly place." "She hates it when I go to bed with her, and will never have s-- at night. She rarely speaks to me of anything but scheduling," he detailed.

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'He Definitely Gaslit Her'

Source: mega He shares four children with his late second wife.

Per the New York Post, Vincent obtained the diary entries one year after the mother-of-four ended her life at the couple's New York home. Mary was known to have struggled with alcoholism and depression, due in part, to her husband's alleged infidelity, Vincent is said to reveal in her book. "He definitely gaslit her and told her that she was crazy and that her accusations about other women were fantasies," a source close to the mom said. "She was innocent and naive, but she drank, which was classic in the sense of being in pain a lot of the time."

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Source: mega Mary Richardson Kennedy reportedly took RFK Jr.'s diaries as 'insurance' during the couple's divorce.

Another insider who treated Mary for depression allegedly said, "She was just 200 percent invested in being his wife and living the Kennedy lifestyle." A third added, "The notion that she would stop being a Kennedy was scary to her." RFK Jr. reportedly told his wife on Mother’s Day 2010 that he planned to file for divorce. She was subsequently arrested twice for alleged drunk driving incidents.

Source: mega The pair both struggled with addiction.