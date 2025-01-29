Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Exposed in Secret Bombshell Recording, Politician Blamed His Second Wife for His Infidelity Before Their Divorce and Her Tragic Suicide
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accused his late second wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy, of being the main cause of his infidelity during their tumultuous relationship, which tragically ended with her suicide.
Over 60 newly unveiled secret recordings of Kennedy and Richardson — which were recorded leading up to their contentious divorce — shed light on their troubled relationship.
These recordings, reportedly made without Richardson's knowledge, captured several intimate conversations, including Kennedy admitting to his infidelity.
One particular exchange in June 2011 revealed Kennedy's desire for monogamy, to which Richardson confronted him about his multiple affairs, stating: "I did it because I was being abused at home."
Kennedy compiled a 60-page affidavit utilizing these recordings, accusing Richardson of various misconducts, such as violent outbursts, substance abuse and threats of self-harm.
In response, Richardson prepared a detailed rebuttal, denying most of Kennedy's claims, including allegations of her discussing suicide in front of their children. Richardson also accused Kennedy of physical abuse, substance misuse and infidelity, labeling him a "sexual deviant" and presenting evidence of his extramarital affairs.
“I have witnessed Bobby’s obsessive-compulsive need to not only beat but annihilate someone he perceives as an adversary,” she wrote. “He re-jiggers the facts, or makes them up, and rushes to tell as many people as he can so that is the version of reality that gets distributed in people’s minds — classic gaslighting.”
As President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Kennedy faced criticism from his own family members.
In a letter to lawmakers, his cousin Caroline Kennedy expressed her disapproval of his appointment, dubbing him a "predator" and questioning his qualifications for the important role.
Caroline, a former U.S. ambassador to both Australia and Japan, emphasized the gravity of the position and the potential ramifications for public health.
She said she felt "an obligation to speak out" and wrote: "I have known Bobby my whole life; we grew up together. It's no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator."
Many members of the Kennedy family have continued to speak out against RFK Jr.
As OK! previously reported, in 2024, the former presidential hopeful admitted it's been tough for him to run for office without his family's support.
During an interview with Fox & Friends, he spilled: "It was very painful for me. I mean, I, you know, I was raised in the Democratic Party. My father, and my uncles were with leaders of the party. You know, our relationship with the Democratic Party goes back generations. My great-grandfather, Honey Fitz, was the first Irish-Catholic mayor of Boston. My other great-grandfather, Patrick Kennedy, was aboard the Democratic Party. And so leaving the party of my, you know, my family is very, very difficult for me."