Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Exposed in Secret Bombshell Recording, Politician Blamed His Second Wife for His Infidelity Before Their Divorce and Her Tragic Suicide

Kennedy compiled a 60-page affidavit utilizing these recordings, accusing Richardson of various misconducts, such as violent outbursts, substance abuse and threats of self-harm.

In response, Richardson prepared a detailed rebuttal, denying most of Kennedy's claims, including allegations of her discussing suicide in front of their children. Richardson also accused Kennedy of physical abuse, substance misuse and infidelity, labeling him a "sexual deviant" and presenting evidence of his extramarital affairs.

“I have witnessed Bobby’s obsessive-compulsive need to not only beat but annihilate someone he perceives as an adversary,” she wrote. “He re-jiggers the facts, or makes them up, and rushes to tell as many people as he can so that is the version of reality that gets distributed in people’s minds — classic gaslighting.”