'Insane': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Faces Backlash for Calling Himself an 'Adventurous Eater' Following Viral Barbequed Dog Photo
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. found himself at the center of a controversy for calling himself an "adventurous eater" after being accused of consuming the barbecued remains of a dog in 2010.
Kennedy vehemently refuted these claims during an appearance on NewsNation with host Chris Cuomo on Tuesday, July 3, where he addressed the allegations made in a Vanity Fair article.
Kennedy dismissed the accusations, stating, “They did this story that I ate a dog, and they have a picture of me supposedly eating a dog, and of course, it’s not a dog.”
He further explained, “They said I was eating a dog in Korea and that they had checked with experts, metadata experts, and identified it as Korea and checked with veterinarians who validated that it was a dog. It’s a goat and it’s in Patagonia, and it’s a river trip that I used to do, on a big white water river called the Futaleufú every year. A big, you know, kayaking trip where that’s what we ate. That’s what everybody eats down there, is goats.”
Regarding his culinary preferences, Kennedy emphasized his strange eating habits but also outlined his own limitations. He stated, "I am a very adventurous eater, Chris. I think you know about that about me."
"I’ll eat virtually anything. There’s two things I wouldn’t eat. Well, three," he explained. "I wouldn’t eat a human, I wouldn’t eat a monkey, and I wouldn’t eat a dog. I think I’d eat anything else, but I just couldn’t bring myself to do those things, so it is a goat and you are what you eat."
Several people took to social media to mock the presidential hopeful for his confusing and disturbing comments regarding the viral image of him with the alleged dog carcass.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of the Cuomo interview in a post that read, "So when is the New York Times gonna demand that RFK Jr. drop out for barbecuing a dog and assaulting a woman?"
Another person asked, "Is this guy literally insane? The standards for presidential candidates are low, but are we literally at Hitler vs. Corpse vs. Dog Eater low?"
A third user shared the image in a post that read, "Between Biden's dog Major biting Secret Service members, Kristie Noem shooting her dog and RFK Jr. eating his, this has become a very dog-centric presidential race."
In response to these allegations, Kennedy labeled the Vanity Fair article "a dumpster of misinformation."
Despite the controversy and the following backlash, Kennedy remains firm in his denial of consuming dog meat.