OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
OK LogoPolitics

'Insane': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Faces Backlash for Calling Himself an 'Adventurous Eater' Following Viral Barbequed Dog Photo

robert f kennedy backlash adventurous eater viral barbequed dog photo
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 3 2024, Published 6:55 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. found himself at the center of a controversy for calling himself an "adventurous eater" after being accused of consuming the barbecued remains of a dog in 2010.

Article continues below advertisement
robert f kennedy backlash adventurous eater viral barbequed dog photo
Source: mega

Viral image of RFK Jr. eating what appears to be a dog carcass.

Kennedy vehemently refuted these claims during an appearance on NewsNation with host Chris Cuomo on Tuesday, July 3, where he addressed the allegations made in a Vanity Fair article.

Kennedy dismissed the accusations, stating, “They did this story that I ate a dog, and they have a picture of me supposedly eating a dog, and of course, it’s not a dog.”

He further explained, “They said I was eating a dog in Korea and that they had checked with experts, metadata experts, and identified it as Korea and checked with veterinarians who validated that it was a dog. It’s a goat and it’s in Patagonia, and it’s a river trip that I used to do, on a big white water river called the Futaleufú every year. A big, you know, kayaking trip where that’s what we ate. That’s what everybody eats down there, is goats.”

Article continues below advertisement
robert f kennedy backlash adventurous eater viral barbequed dog photo
Source: mega

RFK Jr. denied ever eating a dog.

Article continues below advertisement

Regarding his culinary preferences, Kennedy emphasized his strange eating habits but also outlined his own limitations. He stated, "I am a very adventurous eater, Chris. I think you know about that about me."

"I’ll eat virtually anything. There’s two things I wouldn’t eat. Well, three," he explained. "I wouldn’t eat a human, I wouldn’t eat a monkey, and I wouldn’t eat a dog. I think I’d eat anything else, but I just couldn’t bring myself to do those things, so it is a goat and you are what you eat."

MORE ON:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Article continues below advertisement
robert f kennedy backlash adventurous eater viral barbequed dog photo
Source: mega

RFK Jr. is running for president as an Independant president.

Article continues below advertisement

Several people took to social media to mock the presidential hopeful for his confusing and disturbing comments regarding the viral image of him with the alleged dog carcass.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of the Cuomo interview in a post that read, "So when is the New York Times gonna demand that RFK Jr. drop out for barbecuing a dog and assaulting a woman?"

Another person asked, "Is this guy literally insane? The standards for presidential candidates are low, but are we literally at Hitler vs. Corpse vs. Dog Eater low?"

A third user shared the image in a post that read, "Between Biden's dog Major biting Secret Service members, Kristie Noem shooting her dog and RFK Jr. eating his, this has become a very dog-centric presidential race."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: ok!
Article continues below advertisement
robert f kennedy backlash adventurous eater viral barbequed dog photo
Source: mega

'It’s a goat and it’s in Patagonia,' Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told Chris Cuomo on his show.

In response to these allegations, Kennedy labeled the Vanity Fair article "a dumpster of misinformation."

Despite the controversy and the following backlash, Kennedy remains firm in his denial of consuming dog meat.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.