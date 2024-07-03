'Insane': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Faces Backlash for Calling Himself an 'Adventurous Eater' Following Viral Barbequed Dog Photo

Kennedy vehemently refuted these claims during an appearance on NewsNation with host Chris Cuomo on Tuesday, July 3, where he addressed the allegations made in a Vanity Fair article.

Kennedy dismissed the accusations, stating, “They did this story that I ate a dog, and they have a picture of me supposedly eating a dog, and of course, it’s not a dog.”

He further explained, “They said I was eating a dog in Korea and that they had checked with experts, metadata experts, and identified it as Korea and checked with veterinarians who validated that it was a dog. It’s a goat and it’s in Patagonia, and it’s a river trip that I used to do, on a big white water river called the Futaleufú every year. A big, you know, kayaking trip where that’s what we ate. That’s what everybody eats down there, is goats.”