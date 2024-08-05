'Disgusting' Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Eviscerated for Confessing to Dumping a Bear in Central Park Nearly 10 Years Ago: 'Just Drop Out'
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s bizarre story about how he dumped a dead bear in New York City's Central Park has freaked people out.
On Sunday, August 4, the politician, who is running as an independent presidential candidate in the 2024 election, shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of him telling the story to Roseanne Barr, who is a Donald Trump supporter.
Kennedy, 70, told the actress that he didn't kill the bear, but he put in his car after it was killed by another driver. He also said he wanted to tell her this to get ahead of a story The New Yorker was potentially planning on releasing, as they inquired about the incident.
"So I pulled over and I picked up the bear and put him in the back of my van because I was going to skin the bear, and it was very good condition," he recalled. "I was going to put the meat in my refrigerator. And you can do that in New York state. You can get a bear tag for roadkill bear."
Things took longer than expected, and he had to go straight to dinner at Peter Lugar Steakhouse. Since that also ran late, he had to right to the airport, meaning the bear was still in the car.
"I didn't want to leave the bear in the car because that would have been bad," he said. "So, then I thought you know at that time this was the little bit of the redneck me. There'd been a series of bicycle accidents in New York they had just put in the bike lanes and so a couple of people were getting killed and it was every day and people badly injured every day it was in the press."
"I wasn't drinking, of course, but people were drinking with me who thought this was a good idea," he continued. And I said I had an old bike in my car that somebody asked me to get rid of. I said let's go put the bear in Central Park and we'll make it look like it got hit by a bike."
Kennedy Jr. had no idea the spectacle he would create.
"The next day, it was like it was on every television station. It was the front page of every paper and I turned on the TV and there was like a mile of yellow tape and there were 20 cop cars, there were helicopters flying over it. And I was like, 'Oh my God, what did I do?' And then they were, there was some people on TV and Tyvek suits with gloves on lifting up the bike and they're saying they're gonna take this up to Albany to get it fingerprinted," he said. "And I was worried because my prints were all over that bike."
The New Yorker ended up publishing a piece called "What Does Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Actually Want?", which included details surrounding the bear incident.
"It's going to be a bad story," Kennedy predicted.
Now, Kennedy is facing backlash ahead of the 2024 election.
"You should NOT make decisions about anything !!! Did your brain worms direct you to to this?" one person wrote, referring to how doctors found a dead worm in his brain, while another said, "TBH, in what universe did you possibly think putting a dead bear in the middle of central park would be a joke? What? How could that possibly end well in any way?"
A third person added, "Holy s---balls the insanity of the story, the delivery, the inappropriate affect and Roseanne Barr there listening like this is in any way rational or funny???? This is like a fever dream."
"It’s a strange story bro. Just drop out and endorse Trump already," a fourth stated, while a fifth said: "Disgusting rich people with weird weird proclivities. Gross story of disrespect, deceit & cruelty."