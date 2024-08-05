'Disgusting' Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Eviscerated for Confessing to Dumping a Bear in Central Park Nearly 10 Years Ago: 'Just Drop Out'

Kennedy, 70, told the actress that he didn't kill the bear, but he put in his car after it was killed by another driver. He also said he wanted to tell her this to get ahead of a story The New Yorker was potentially planning on releasing, as they inquired about the incident.

"So I pulled over and I picked up the bear and put him in the back of my van because I was going to skin the bear, and it was very good condition," he recalled. "I was going to put the meat in my refrigerator. And you can do that in New York state. You can get a bear tag for roadkill bear."