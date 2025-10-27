or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Cheryl Hines
OK LogoNEWS

RFK Jr. Hired '24-Hour Security' After Charlie Kirk's Assassination, Wife Cheryl Hines Reveals: 'Outdoor Events Are Discouraged' Now

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Cheryl Hines and Charlie Krik
Source: mega

Robert F. Kennedy's wife, Cheryl Hines, shared how Charlie Kirk's shooting impacted the couple's life.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 27 2025, Published 4:07 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Cheryl Hines revealed the death of Charlie Kirk made a serious impact on her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

While on the Monday, October 27, episode of the "Dedicated With Doug Brunt" podcast, the actress revealed they found out about the fatal shooting just like everyone else, as she came across it while "scrolling" through her phone.

Article continues below advertisement

Cheryl Hines Recalls Hearing About Charlie Kirk's Murder

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Cheryl Hines revealed husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was 'really feeling the loss' after Charlie Kirk was murdered.
Source: @dedicatedwithdoug/youtube

Cheryl Hines revealed husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was 'really feeling the loss' after Charlie Kirk was murdered.

"Did you or Bobby have a particular reaction to that, because it must hit home for both of you, but maybe him in particular?" host Doug Brunt asked.

"Bobby was really feeling the loss of Charlie, and I didn't really know Charlie," the Curb Your Enthusiasm alum shared. "I'd only met him, and I think less so from a security standpoint, that just isn't something that Bobby concerns himself enough with... We were talking right when it happened, calling each other, just like when President Trump was shot."

Article continues below advertisement

RFK Jr. Beefed Up His Security

Photo of RFK Jr. now has '24-hour security' and hired U.S. Marshals.
Source: mega

RFK Jr. now has '24-hour security' and hired U.S. Marshals.

"Is he not focusing much on security now? He’s got to be," Brunt replied.

"He's got a 24-hour security… he has US Marshals," Hines revealed. "Outdoor events are really discouraged for that very reason. So there are security guidelines, there are hard lines that you don't cross."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Cheryl Hines

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

"That was interesting, too, when Bobby ran, because suddenly we had 24-hour security and I had to go through security training, which I found fascinating, interesting. I learned a lot," she admitted, referring to when he made a bid at the 2024 presidential election. "Well, I don’t want to scare anybody, but if someone's coming at you with a gun, you should go for their arm and try to move their arm away. And even if you get shot while they're doing it, they don't have good aim because their arm is moving."

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Photo of Kirk was shot in September while speaking at Utah Valley University.
Source: mega

Kirk was shot in September while speaking at Utah Valley University.

As OK! reported, Kirk was shot dead in the neck on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University for the first date of Turning Point USA's The American Comeback Tour.

Authorities arrested suspected shooter Tyler Robinson, who was positioned on the roof of a nearby building when he pulled the trigger.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Suspected shooter Tyler Robinson allegedly said he killed Kirk because of 'his hatred.'
Source: mega

Suspected shooter Tyler Robinson allegedly said he killed Kirk because of 'his hatred.'

In alleged text messages Robinson sent his roommate and romantic partner — a transgender individual named Lance Twiggs — he hinted at his motive.

"I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out," Robinson stated seemingly of Kirk.

Robinson, who's currently in jail, is facing the death penalty over the shooting.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.