RFK Jr. Hired '24-Hour Security' After Charlie Kirk's Assassination, Wife Cheryl Hines Reveals: 'Outdoor Events Are Discouraged' Now

Cheryl Hines revealed the death of Charlie Kirk made a serious impact on her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. While on the Monday, October 27, episode of the "Dedicated With Doug Brunt" podcast, the actress revealed they found out about the fatal shooting just like everyone else, as she came across it while "scrolling" through her phone.

Cheryl Hines Recalls Hearing About Charlie Kirk's Murder

Source: @dedicatedwithdoug/youtube Cheryl Hines revealed husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was 'really feeling the loss' after Charlie Kirk was murdered.

"Did you or Bobby have a particular reaction to that, because it must hit home for both of you, but maybe him in particular?" host Doug Brunt asked. "Bobby was really feeling the loss of Charlie, and I didn't really know Charlie," the Curb Your Enthusiasm alum shared. "I'd only met him, and I think less so from a security standpoint, that just isn't something that Bobby concerns himself enough with... We were talking right when it happened, calling each other, just like when President Trump was shot."

RFK Jr. Beefed Up His Security

Source: mega RFK Jr. now has '24-hour security' and hired U.S. Marshals.

"Is he not focusing much on security now? He’s got to be," Brunt replied. "He's got a 24-hour security… he has US Marshals," Hines revealed. "Outdoor events are really discouraged for that very reason. So there are security guidelines, there are hard lines that you don't cross."

"That was interesting, too, when Bobby ran, because suddenly we had 24-hour security and I had to go through security training, which I found fascinating, interesting. I learned a lot," she admitted, referring to when he made a bid at the 2024 presidential election. "Well, I don’t want to scare anybody, but if someone's coming at you with a gun, you should go for their arm and try to move their arm away. And even if you get shot while they're doing it, they don't have good aim because their arm is moving."

Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Source: mega Kirk was shot in September while speaking at Utah Valley University.

As OK! reported, Kirk was shot dead in the neck on September 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University for the first date of Turning Point USA's The American Comeback Tour. Authorities arrested suspected shooter Tyler Robinson, who was positioned on the roof of a nearby building when he pulled the trigger.

Source: mega Suspected shooter Tyler Robinson allegedly said he killed Kirk because of 'his hatred.'