NEWS RFK Jr.'s Second Wife Mary Was 'Completely Shattered' When Their Kids Were 'Swept Up by' Cheryl Hines Amid Divorce: 'That Was the Worst Thing' Source: mega; PowerfulJRE/YouTube The Kennedy scion shares four children with his late second wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy. Allie Fasanella April 15 2026, Published 4:33 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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'That Was Her Greatest Fear'

Source: mega Kyra Kennedy opted to live with Cheryl Hines during high school.

Notably, in Cheryl's 2025 memoir Unscripted, she wrote: "I loved Kyra and was happy to take her in." Mary, who was married to the Kennedy scion from 1994 until their separation in 2010, tragically committed suicide in 2012. "The thing that was most troubling to her was losing access to the children, was just being barred from the children,” Isabel told People. "That was the worst thing. That was her greatest fear."

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Source: mega The politician allegedly 'threatened to take the children away' from his second wife.

The author claimed that Mary didn't "deal with it well," especially as Cheryl, who has one daughter of her own, began posting on social media about the kids. "That really hurt her because she was in a situation where [Bobby] had threatened to take the children away because she had all of these problems with substance abuse and was just going through a very hard time," Isabel explained. "So that, I was told, was truly devastating," she added.

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Mary Richardson Kennedy Hanged Herself

Source: mega Mary Richardson Kennedy ended her life on Mary 16, 2012.

Mary was reportedly arrested for driving under the influence days after the politician informed her that he would be filing for divorce on Mother's Day in May 2010. The architect was found hanging in a barn on the couple's Bedford, N.Y. estate before their divorce was finalized two years later. She was just 52. Robert went on to marry Cheryl in 2014.

RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines Are Allegedly 'Drifting'

Source: mega RFK Jr. reportedly compares Cheryl Hines 'unfavorably' to his late ex.