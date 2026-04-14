'Greatest Love of His Life': RFK Jr. Compares Wife Cheryl Hines 'Unfavorably' to Late Ex Mary Richardson Kennedy, Explosive New Book Claims
April 14 2026, Updated 1:47 p.m. ET
Cheryl Hines apparently doesn't hold a candle to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s late second wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy.
"Kennedy spends a lot of time in private conversations comparing Hines unfavorably to Mary," investigative reporter Isabel Vincent wrote in her new new book, RFK Jr.: The Fall and Rise, which hit bookshelves on Tuesday, April 14.
An insider told Isabel that he often reflects on Mary's "beauty, her razor-sharp intellect, her sense of humor, her elegance [and] her grace."
The Kennedy scion and Mary, an architect with whom he welcomed four of his six children, were married from 1994 until their separation in 2010.
"There is no doubt that she was the greatest love of his life," the source said.
The author further claimed the Health and Human Services secretary, 72, "seems to have drifted away from" Cheryl, 60, and "no longer desires to spend much time with her."
Cheryl Hines Has Stood by Her Controversial Husband
RFK Jr. wed the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress in 2014, approximately two years after Mary committed suicide at age 52 in May 2012.
Cheryl has been staunchly supportive of her husband as he's faced massive backlash over his controversial public health moves, which have included anti-vaccination efforts and cutting funding toward medical research.
Even after the politician made headlines in 2024 for allegedly engaging in a sexual text conversation with New York magazine journalist Olivia Nuzzi, his third wife stood by him.
RFK Jr. Moaned About 'L--- Demons' During Marriage to Mary
- RFK Jr. Moaned About 'Lust Demons' Amid Thorny Relationship With Second Wife Mary in Secret Diaries: 'I Want More'
- RFK Jr.'s Second Wife Mary Took His Secret Diaries as 'Leverage' Shortly Before Committing Suicide Amid Ugly Divorce, Book Claims
- RFK Jr. Was 'Cruel' About Late Second Wife Mary's Weight Before Her Tragic Suicide: 'It Was Ugly'
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Despite RFK Jr.'s professed love for Mary, he complained of their lackluster s-- life and struggling with "l--- demons" during their tumultuous marriage.
He detailed the the aforementioned in secret diaries taken by Mary as "insurance" amid their contentious divorce proceedings, according to Isabel.
Per the writer's account, a friend of Mary's gave her the diaries about a year after the mother's tragic death.
'Our Bed Is an Unfriendly Place'
In one 2001 entry, RFK Jr. wrote, "I’ve been given everything that any person could wish for: A beautiful wife and kids and loving family, wealth, education and good health and job I love. And yet I’m always on the lookout for something I can’t have to wreck it all."
"No matter how much I have, I want more!" he penned.
In another entry, the father-of-six complained about his lack of s-- with Mary, writing, "Our bed is an unfriendly place."
"She hates it when I go to bed with her, and will never have s-- at night. She rarely speaks to me of anything but scheduling," he detailed.
RFK Jr. reportedly told his wife on Mother’s Day 2010 that he planned to file for divorce. She was subsequently arrested twice for alleged drunk driving incidents.
The architect was eventually found hanging in a barn on their property in Bedford, N.Y. on May 16, 2012. The estranged couple were said to be fighting over money and custody of their children at the time.
They shared William "Finn," 28, Conor, 31, Kyra, 31, and Aidan, 24.