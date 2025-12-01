or
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Fetishes Exposed! Olivia Nuzzi's Ex-Fiancée Reveals the Politician's Various Sexual Proclivities Amid Alleged Bombshell Affair

split photo of olivia nuzzi and robert f. kennedy jr.
Source: mega

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s sexual proclivities have been revealed by Olivia Nuzzi's ex Ryan Lizza in a new edition of his Substack.

Dec. 1 2025, Published 6:21 p.m. ET

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has some kinks, which have been revealed in the latest write-up from Olivia Nuzzi's ex-fiancée, journalist Ryan Lizza.

Lizza, 51, wrote in the latest edition of his Telos Substack on Monday, December 1, about how Nuzzi, 32, confessed to him that RFK Jr., 71, "has a pregnancy fetish."

The U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services also told Nuzzi "he wanted to 'bind, 'subdue,' 'tame,' 'possess,' and 'discipline' her."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Wanted to Control Olivia Nuzzi

Source: mega

According to Lizza, his ex confided in him that Kennedy's "sexual proclivities for bondage and 'total submission' carried over into the rest of their relationship."

Apparently, Kennedy "maintained 'control' over her by setting all of the terms of their relationship."

The politician would reportedly withdraw "his affection and attention as a means of making her more obedient and subservient to him."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Would Claim He Wanted to Impregnate Her

Source: mega

The former New York magazine reporter told Lizza that Kennedy would shower her with "intense love and affection and express, say a deep commitment to having a child together."

Lizza divulged, "But then, generally after he, um, relieved himself, he would inevitably become angry, defensive and guilt-ridden, and he would lash out at her."

Kennedy — who has been married to actress Cheryl Hines, 60, since 2014 — would even blame Nuzzi for "making" him "say those loving things to her."

Olivia Nuzzi Believed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Was Having 'Multiple Affairs'

Source: mega

The current Vanity Fair reporter — whose new book, American Canto, comes out on December 2 — also told her ex she thought Kennedy "was a s-- addict" and was engaging in "multiple affairs."

Nuzzi first met Kennedy in 2023 when the political journalist interviewed him for her November 2023 story, "The Mind-Bending Politics of RFK Jr.’s Spoiler Campaign."

Reports of the sexting affair scandal between Nuzzi and Kennedy came out soon after and she stepped down from her role at New York Magazine in 2024.

Cheryl Hines Claims the Sexting Affair 'Tightened' Their Bond

Source: mega

In her own newly released book, Unscripted, Hines revealed how she found out about the affair.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm alum was apparently vacationing in Italy at the time.

"I had to table my breakdown until I was alone … The swirl of headlines, rumors and insinuations was upsetting and overwhelming. I had hit a wall," she wrote.

Hines shared that after not speaking to Kennedy "for a while," she decided to listen to what he had to say.

The actress explained, "We stopped everything and drilled down on the truth …Through these soul-searching days, we tightened our ties that bind."

