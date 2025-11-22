Cheryl Hines Learned About Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Alleged Affair in Italy: 'I Went Through a Lot of Darkness'

Article continues below advertisement

Cheryl Hines found out about her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s alleged affair with Olivia Nuzzi while on a trip to Italy. The Curb Your Enthusiasm star, 60, opened up in her new memoir, Unscripted, about the heart-wrenching experience.

Cheryl Hines Stayed in Europe to Process Her Emotions

Source: MEGA Cheryl Hines had a breakdown after hearing the affair news in Italy.

Hines was on vacation with several members of her blended family, including her 21-year-old daughter Catherine. "I had to table my breakdown until I was alone … The swirl of headlines, rumors and insinuations was upsetting and overwhelming. I had hit a wall," she wrote. She then opted to stay on the continent “for a while” before coming back home to the United States to meet Kennedy, 71.

Olivia Nuzzi and RFK Jr. Reportedly Had an Affair

Source: MEGA Olivia Nuzzi and RFK Jr. allegedly had an affair.

“I felt so distant from him. It seemed like the only threads that were connecting me to him were directly tied to all of our kids … I respected and adored them too much not to listen to what Bobby had to say," Hines penned. Over the course of the next several days, “we stopped everything and drilled down on the truth …Through these soul-searching days, we tightened our ties that bind.” Nuzzi's former fiancé, Ryan Lizza, alleged last year that she had an affair with Kennedy after she wrote an article about him in 2023 for New York Magazine. While the Health and Human Services secretary has denied having any relationship with Nuzzi, 32, Lizza also recently accused her of having a liaison with South Carolina politician Mark Sanford.

Cheryl Hines Says She's Entering a New 'Chapter'

Source: MEGA Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines married in 2014.

Hines also got candid about how she's coping with the bumps in her marriage, telling Page Six: “I stay focused on my life, my family, what I am accomplishing and doing, and I have to block out the chatter. And … the outside chatter does get very loud and overwhelming at times.” “I went through a lot of darkness and not only because of politics,” the Waitress star added. “But I am definitely in a new chapter that I could never have predicted I would be in.”

Source: MEGA Cheryl Hines' new memoir 'Unscripted' was released on November 11.