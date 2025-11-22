or
Cheryl Hines Learned About Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Alleged Affair in Italy: 'I Went Through a Lot of Darkness'

image of Cheryl Hines wrote about her experience in her memoir.
Source: MEGA

Cheryl Hines learned about husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s alleged affair in Italy.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 22 2025, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

Cheryl Hines found out about her husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s alleged affair with Olivia Nuzzi while on a trip to Italy.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star, 60, opened up in her new memoir, Unscripted, about the heart-wrenching experience.

Cheryl Hines Stayed in Europe to Process Her Emotions

image of Cheryl Hines had a breakdown after hearing the affair news in Italy.
Source: MEGA

Cheryl Hines had a breakdown after hearing the affair news in Italy.

Hines was on vacation with several members of her blended family, including her 21-year-old daughter Catherine.

"I had to table my breakdown until I was alone … The swirl of headlines, rumors and insinuations was upsetting and overwhelming. I had hit a wall," she wrote.

She then opted to stay on the continent “for a while” before coming back home to the United States to meet Kennedy, 71.

Olivia Nuzzi and RFK Jr. Reportedly Had an Affair

image of Olivia Nuzzi and RFK Jr. allegedly had an affair.
Source: MEGA

Olivia Nuzzi and RFK Jr. allegedly had an affair.

“I felt so distant from him. It seemed like the only threads that were connecting me to him were directly tied to all of our kids … I respected and adored them too much not to listen to what Bobby had to say," Hines penned.

Over the course of the next several days, “we stopped everything and drilled down on the truth …Through these soul-searching days, we tightened our ties that bind.”

Nuzzi's former fiancé, Ryan Lizza, alleged last year that she had an affair with Kennedy after she wrote an article about him in 2023 for New York Magazine.

While the Health and Human Services secretary has denied having any relationship with Nuzzi, 32, Lizza also recently accused her of having a liaison with South Carolina politician Mark Sanford.

Cheryl Hines Says She's Entering a New 'Chapter'

image of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines married in 2014.
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cheryl Hines married in 2014.

Hines also got candid about how she's coping with the bumps in her marriage, telling Page Six: “I stay focused on my life, my family, what I am accomplishing and doing, and I have to block out the chatter. And … the outside chatter does get very loud and overwhelming at times.”

“I went through a lot of darkness and not only because of politics,” the Waitress star added. “But I am definitely in a new chapter that I could never have predicted I would be in.”

image of Cheryl Hines' new memoir 'Unscripted' was released on November 11.
Source: MEGA

Cheryl Hines' new memoir 'Unscripted' was released on November 11.

Elsewhere in her memoir, Hines confessed that people still "ask me why do I stay married to him." To that, she explained that Kennedy has two "extreme" sides to his public persona.

“There are a lot of people who absolutely love and support him. And then there are people who, no matter what he accomplishes, are still going to criticize him,” she said.

“And I thought it was important for me to say: this is why I love him. This is who he is as a person and this is who we are to each other. If I’m just telling the truth about what I’ve been through ,,, it makes me feel better because they’re my own words and you can’t misconstrue them," she wrote.

