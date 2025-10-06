'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Is Dating a Woman After Split From 'Narcissist' Simon Guobadia: 'She Is Nice'

Article continues below advertisement

“Of the people I am talking to now … he is nice,” Williams told the audience, pausing before adding, “And she is nice.”

Source: @porsha4real/Instagram Porsha Williams said she’s dating both a man and a woman.

The audience instantly erupted, gasping and cheering, with one fan shouting, “You’re bold!”

Laughing off the reaction, Williams explained that this new chapter in her dating life feels completely different — especially compared to her marriage to ex-husband Simon Guobadia.

Source: @porsha4real/Instagram The 'RHOA' star made the confession at CultureCon in NYC.

“I really wanted to make sure these were normal people,” she shared. “And what I talked about with my therapist the other day was, I’m having a hard time opening up because they’re not narcissists. And guess what narcissists do? They love bomb you. They do everything to look perfect. They mirror you.”

While she didn’t name names, the subtle jab at Guobadia didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

Source: MEGA The reality star shaded her ex Simon Guobadia, calling him a 'narcissist.'

As OK! previously reported, Williams has been candid about her recovery since the split.

“I didn't expect today to be emotional,” she told a media outlet earlier this year. “But the moment I sat down at that vanity and started brushing my hair, just like Angela [Bassett] in the movie … it hit me: I've prettied up the ugly in my life too, when it wasn't so pretty. And I'm done doing that.”

Her divorce from Guobadia was finalized on June 11. The businessman, who appeared via Zoom for the hearing, was deported from the U.S. following immigration violations tied to bank and credit card fraud. Reflecting on her healing journey, Williams said she’s learned to embrace the process. “You go through different stages,” she explained. “You have that anger. You have the moment where you have to fight for your life in a court situation. And then, toward the end, you have the clarity where you realize you are still blessed. Your family is by your side, your child is protected; there's a whole new life that you can start.”

Source: @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram Porsha Williams finalized her divorce in June after her ex's deportation.

Looking back at how things began with the entrepreneur in 2021, the reality star admitted she dove in headfirst. “Once I decide to be with you, I dedicate everything to you," she said. "And Simon matched my energy. He's very warm. He loved spending time with me. We were freakin' extra. If we wanted to fly out of the country every weekend or post on Instagram together about how much we loved each other, he was down."