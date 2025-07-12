Porsha Williams' Ex Simon Guobadia Won't Let Her Benefit From His Wealth as Divorce Drama Heats Up
Porsha Williams' ex-husband Simon Guobadia is intensifying his legal battle with the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, insisting he won't let her benefit from his hard-earned wealth.
Guobadia, 61, stated he has no "desire" to see Williams profit from his decades of labor.
After being deported from the U.S. earlier this month, Guobadia now resides in Dubai. His comments come in the wake of a recent interview with Williams, 44, who celebrated a court ruling upholding the prenuptial agreement they signed before their marriage.
"This isn't the first time I've had a prenuptial agreement," he told a news outlet. "In past relationships, the agreements were honored and never challenged, largely because they were approached with mutual respect and without animosity. In contrast, this situation has been marked by an unprecedented level of disrespect and dishonesty. Porsha's actions appear designed to trigger financial provisions in the prenup by manufacturing grounds for divorce — thereby causing direct harm to my businesses, my name and my family."
Guobadia accused Williams of initiating divorce proceedings in a "completely dishonest" manner in February 2024, claiming it was a calculated plan aimed at damaging the legacy he's built over 43 years in the U.S.
"What unfolded was a calculated and elaborate scheme — crafted for a story line — to rejoin the Bravo RHOA franchise," he asserted.
"For 35 of those years, I've had no issues with the law," he added. "I've dedicated myself to sustained professional work, successful business ventures and longstanding support of the Atlanta community."
Guobadia plans to appeal the court's decision, stating, "I will continue to challenge the validity of this prenuptial agreement through every legal avenue available to me, especially as long as Porsha continues to seek its enforcement.
The aftermath of the couple's split hasn't been smooth. Williams filed for divorce on February 23, 2024, after 15 months of marriage. While her social media suggested all was well, she maintained her married name in her bio until recently.
"Let me be clear: I have no desire — whether in life or in death — for Porsha or her family to benefit from the wealth I've built through 43 years of hard work, particularly at the expense of my own children," he emphasized.
In her interview, Williams reflected positively on her time with Guobadia, describing him as a "safety net" after previous heartaches. She confronted him about his immigration issues, urging him not to travel, but he refused to listen. Consequently, Williams engaged an immigration lawyer early in 2024 to navigate his "complex" legal status.
After pressing him about the immigration issues on Valentine's Day, she noticed a "look that felt dark" from Guobadia and filed for divorce days later.
A source close to Williams revealed, "Porsha has moved on and wishes Simon the best."
Guobadia was previously arrested on a return flight to America while heading to a divorce hearing.
Detained at an ICE facility for months, he recently faced a judge who ruled in favor of Williams.
Guobadia contended that Williams misrepresented facts during their negotiations, claiming he wouldn't have agreed to the agreement had he known what he knows now.
His legal team argued that the prenup obliges him to pay Williams hundreds of thousands of dollars and share equity from his $7 million premarital home.
Despite his deportation, Guobadia expressed no resentment toward President Donald Trump, known for his stringent deportation campaigns.
"I don't have any animosity towards the situation," he expressed. "I don't have any problems with Donald Trump like any other CEO or chief executive, who I am. We look to hire the best people we can find. The issues that he's dealing with are no different than any other organization," he said, adding he hopes to discuss immigration with Trump soon.