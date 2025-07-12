Porsha Williams' Ex Simon Guobadia Won't Let Her Benefit From His Wealth as Divorce Drama Heats Up

Porsha Williams' ex-husband Simon Guobadia is intensifying his legal battle with the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, insisting he won't let her benefit from his hard-earned wealth.

Guobadia, 61, stated he has no "desire" to see Williams profit from his decades of labor.

After being deported from the U.S. earlier this month, Guobadia now resides in Dubai. His comments come in the wake of a recent interview with Williams, 44, who celebrated a court ruling upholding the prenuptial agreement they signed before their marriage.