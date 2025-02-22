or
'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Says It's 'Disheartening' to See Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia Detained by ICE: 'Moving Forward With My Family'

porsha williams ice estranged simon
Source: @bravodailydish/Instagram

'RHOA' star Porsha Williams' estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, has been detained by ICE and remains in custody.

By:

Feb. 22 2025, Published 10:07 a.m. ET

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams spoke out after her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"It's disheartening to see my estranged husband make choices that have led to this outcome. At this moment my priority is moving forward with my family. 🙏🏾," she wrote.

Photo of Simon Guobadia
Source: @simon_guobadiaa/Instagram

Simon Guobadia reportedly had a green card but was denied U.S. citizenship.

Guobadia, who is originally from Nigeria, is being held in the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Ga, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Williams is currently in the midst of a divorce from Guobadia, having filed in February 2024. Right before their divorce news broke, rumors popped up online involving the status of Guobadia's citizenship.

Photo of Simon Guobadia, Porsha Williams and Family
Source: @simon_guobadiaa/Instagram

Porsha Williams filed for divorce from Simon Guobadia in Feburary 2024.

MORE ON:
Porsha Williams

According to Atlanta Black Star, he first came to the United States on a six-month visitor’s visa in 1982 but ended up staying until 1985. He returned to Nigeria and was denied U.S. citizenship after marrying his first wife. He returned to the U.S. in 1986 on another six-month visitor’s visa — but stayed after it expired. He also reportedly was arrested in 1987 for felony bank and credit card fraud.

In 1988, he applied for a green card, which was approved. Although he took the next step to apply for citizenship in 2016, it was denied due to court documents claiming his “temporary resident status was unlawfully granted.” He attempted to gain U.S. citizenship again in 2020 and 2022, but he was denied both times. He challenged this in 2023, but in early 2024, it was denied.

Despite the drama, he wrote on Instagram, “Happy Tuesday to all who ever overcame and persevered in life. You are winning. #42yearsLivinginAmerica.”

Photo of Simon Guobadia
Source: @simon_guobadiaa/Instagram

Simon Guobadia tried to appeal his denial for U.S. citizenship, but it was denied.

According to an insider the divorce was “unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon's past," adding that it was an “ongoing matter.”

After their split was announced, Williams took to her Instagram Story to share a post defining what erectile dysfunction was. In November 2024, it was reported Guobadia sued Williams over her post, stating the comments were “false and defamatory.”

Photo of Simon Guobadia
Source: @simon_guobadiaa/Instagram

Simon Guobadia sued Porsha Williams over a social media post she made regarding erectile dysfunction.

President Donald Trump promised “mass deportations” of illegal immigrants once he entered office in 2025.

