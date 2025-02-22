'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Says It's 'Disheartening' to See Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia Detained by ICE: 'Moving Forward With My Family'

According to Atlanta Black Star, he first came to the United States on a six-month visitor’s visa in 1982 but ended up staying until 1985. He returned to Nigeria and was denied U.S. citizenship after marrying his first wife. He returned to the U.S. in 1986 on another six-month visitor’s visa — but stayed after it expired. He also reportedly was arrested in 1987 for felony bank and credit card fraud.

In 1988, he applied for a green card, which was approved. Although he took the next step to apply for citizenship in 2016, it was denied due to court documents claiming his “temporary resident status was unlawfully granted.” He attempted to gain U.S. citizenship again in 2020 and 2022, but he was denied both times. He challenged this in 2023, but in early 2024, it was denied.

Despite the drama, he wrote on Instagram, “Happy Tuesday to all who ever overcame and persevered in life. You are winning. #42yearsLivinginAmerica.”